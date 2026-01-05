The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 has taken shape as a platform to showcase a new class of AI companions, beyond more innovative home appliances and advanced AI hardware. CES participants LG, Samsung, Nvidia, and more are locking in on putting AI tech in our homes, integrating AI in home appliances, devices, and other ways to make life easier.

While CES has long showcased technological innovations in productivity or entertainment, this year, it introduces us to socially integrated and emotionally intelligent systems- proof that consumers' expectations on AI have taken a shift. This year, robots have been talked about more at CES.

Cocomo is attending CES 2026

in Las Vegas❤️‍🔥



Please check out my booth

60441 in Eureka Park 💫



See you all at CES 🩵#Cocomo #CES #Robotics #airobot #CES2026 pic.twitter.com/MDQBFfvvr7 — Cocomo by Ludens AI (@Cocomo_official) January 4, 2026

Japanese startup Ludens AI's companion robots Cocomo and Inu, positioned as 'emotional partners' and not just work and productivity tools, are among the most talked-about innovations at the CES 2026 event. The robots signal a major shift in how artificial intelligence- veering from task-oriented utilisation towards emotional connection.

Gizmochina reports Luden AI's philosophy behind Cocomo and Inu: 'AI companions don't need jobs, they just need to exist alongside people.' And that is exactly what they do.

Cocomo: Companion, Not Worker

Ludens AI's companion robot, introduced at CES 2026, Cocomo, has a unique design: not as a robot worker, but primarily to foster emotional connection with users. The robot's design is highly praised for its human-friendly interaction, distinct from the conventional industrial robotic focus on strength.

Ludens AI brought some very cute robots to CES 2026. This is Cocomo, a robot pet that's designed to be a companion. It can follow you around and learn about you over time. pic.twitter.com/rj6dLXN4h4 — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) January 5, 2026

In an Engadget report, Cocomo is described as an 'autonomous robot pet' that can follow you around and even respond to touch and voice. Cocomo's CES version left a stronger 'teddy bear' impression, with its orange body and small, rounded ears, unlike the initially announced fuzzy, egg-shaped structure.

According to Engadget, Cocomo's external temperature is maintained at 37 degrees Celsius, rising to 38.9 degrees Celsius when in close contact with a person.

The report also states that Cocomo can speak, albeit with hums rather than verbalisation, and that Ludens AI has said, 'Cocomo engages through spontaneous gestures, imitation, and gentle initiation - learning what makes you laugh, what comforts you, and when to surprise you.'

Inu: Smaller, Not Less Adorable

The smaller but not any less adorable Ludens AI robot called Inu was introduced at the CES 2026 as well, which was described as a 'desktop alien dog' that's 'Compact, expressive and full of personality — designed to spark joy in everyday moments,' and 'shines on your desk — curious, playful, and always ready to surprise you with its quirky antics,' according to Ludens AI.

Unlike mobile Cocomo, which can follow users around, Inu is stationary - it's designed to sit on the users' desk, providing company while working. Inu interacts by wiggling a tiny little tail in response to stimuli - whether voice or touch.

Ludens AI has yet to release pricing or availability information for the adorable robots, although news of a fundraising campaign for Inu is set to launch later this year.

Emotional AI

This year, CES 2026 is shifting the focus toward AI innovations. Still, we are not just seeing Cocomo and Inu as the newest addition to AI evolution- particularly in AI companions- which highlights how the AI paradigm is evolving.

Luka AI Cube, a trusted outdoor AI learning partner geared for kids, answers kids' questions, and Luka AI Robot, an AI reading companion that encourages kids to read and learn, for instance, blends learning with emotional development through family engagement (social) and play.