Photos of the upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 2 designed for reigning MVP Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo in black/white colorway have been leaked. It is the official successor to the current 2019 Zoom Freak 1, with its signature backward Nike swoosh uniquely positioned in the sole of the shoe.

Unlike its predecessor, the Zoom Freak 2 features a forward swoosh in the main body, but follows the same low cut design. The signature "GA" logo to represent the MVP is present on the lateral heel. The names of Antetokounmpo's parents, Charles and Veronica, are embossed on the icy blue forefoot and heel on the outsole. Antetokounmpo's NBA moniker, "The Greek Freak" is chiseled into the heels. The image was posted by Instagram user Jean Carlos (@solebyjc).

According to Hypebeast, Antetokounmpo himself confirmed the leaked high resolution image as the final design, as opposed to the leaked low-res photos that circulated in March. There is no official release date as of yet, but the Zoom Freak 2 is expected to be released in the summer or fall of 2020 in the Nike webstore and other select official retailers.

It is unknown if other colorways will be introduced by the time of the release date, but knowing Nike, it is likely that additional colorways will be released in the future. The photos leaked last March featured a white/green colorway to match the team colours of the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the leaked photos showed different shades of green, including neon green with the dark olive green of the Bucks dominantly accentuating the top of the shoe.

According to Sneaker News, the possibility of the 2019-2020 NBA season resuming soon is still dim, thus denying Antetokounmpo of a possible back-to-back MVP and possibly a championship. However, the Zoom Freak 2 release will move forward as planned.

The Zoom Freak 1 was priced at around $125 a pair. The Zoom Freak 2 is expected to be in the same price range or a bit higher. However, there is still no official announcement on the actual pricing, but more concrete news on the colorways, release date, and preorder pricing is expected by June 2020.