Shortly before 10 pm on Saturday, a house fire ravaged a home in Pembrokeshire, west Wales. While five-year-old Alysia Salisbury's parents were busy rescuing her two older siblings, she tragically died of her injuries at the scene after emergency services mounted a major response and staff attempted to save her.

Neighbours say the family is in "unimaginable pain" right now and in a statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police, Alysia's parents describe her as "a beautiful daughter and sister". Neighbouring farmer and Pembrokeshire councillor John Davies said he himself tried to extend his help and console the parents in the hours following the tragedy.

Mr Davies said: "As a community, our hearts go out to this local family. I have spoken to the parents and they are going through unimaginable pain right now and they will be for a long time to come.

"The family moved here around four years ago and although they are very private people, they have become part of our community. They had all been inside the house when the fire started. It is an unbelievable tragedy."

Multiple firefighters and other local emergency service responders worked together through the night to bring the late-night blaze under control. Police said fire crews from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard worked together to attend to the fire. They used a specialist kit including a turntable ladder from Haverfordwest and a water bowser from Milford Haven. A police drone was used also used along with the urban search and rescue team.

According to Nationwide Children's Organization, 2,775 people die from home blazes each year and children younger than 5 years old are at higher risk of dying in a house fire.

County councillor Shon Rees issued a statement of solidarity with the grieving family and said: "Our thoughts at present are with the family during this awful and tragic time. This family has lost absolutely everything, including a young child, and we as a community are doing everything we possibly can to support them."

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is still ongoing. Senior fire officers have been patrolling the property throughout the day to control several hot-spot areas remaining inside the house while the road where the fire occurred has been closed to traffic.

DCI Llyr Williams of Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time. HM Coroner has been informed and officers will now work with colleagues from the fire service to establish the cause of the fire. The family request privacy at this difficult time."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service also released their statement of the incident and said: "We were called shortly after 9.45 pm yesterday evening, May 27, to a residential address in Dolgoed, Crymych. We sent a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance, and were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service."