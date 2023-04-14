More than 900 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have reached a compensation settlement with cladding manufacturing company Arconic. They have also agreed to contribute to a restorative justice project to benefit the community affected by the fire.

The Grenfell Tower Fire

In the early hours of June 14th, 2017, a devastating fire engulfed Grenfell Tower, a 24-story residential building in North Kensington, London. The fire quickly spread throughout the building, trapping many residents inside and leading to one of the deadliest fire disasters in modern British history.

The fire started on the fourth floor and rapidly spread to the upper floors, with thick black smoke visible from miles away. Despite the efforts of the London Fire Brigade, the fire continued to burn for hours, with residents trapped inside the building. Some attempted to escape by jumping from windows, while others were rescued by firefighters who risked their lives to enter the burning building.

The final death toll from the Grenfell Tower fire was 72 people, with many more injured and hundreds left homeless. The tragedy sparked a public outcry, with many questioning the safety standards of high-rise buildings and the treatment of the lower-income residents who lived in Grenfell Tower.

In the aftermath of the fire, an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the blaze and the failures that led to such a high death toll. The investigation found that the cladding used on the exterior of the building was highly flammable and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. It also revealed failures in the building's design, construction, and maintenance, as well as the response of the local authorities and emergency services.

The Grenfell Tower fire had a profound impact on the community and the country as a whole, leading to calls for increased safety measures in high-rise buildings and greater accountability for those responsible for the disaster. The Grenfell Tower fire remains a stark reminder of the importance of safety and accountability in the construction and maintenance of buildings, and the need to prioritise the well-being of all residents, regardless of their income or social status.

Compensation settlement

The compensation settlement for the civil case does not include all victims of the fire. The amount of compensation the 900 claimants are to receive is to be shared out "according to their own specific circumstances", as per their lawyers.

The Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation said: "We are pleased to see that a settlement has been reached for the majority of the bereaved survivors and residents. We recognise that a monetary settlement won't mitigate for the loss and trauma, but both the settlement and the restorative justice process is a welcome step forward. Our deepest sympathies remain with all those impacted by this tragedy."

The legal firms representing the claimants also clarified that "the settlement is completely independent of, and has no impact upon, the ongoing Public Inquiry into the Grenfell Tower Fire which is due to publish its report in 2023, or the ongoing criminal investigation where it is anticipated that the Crown Prosecution Service will make a decision on whether to pursue criminal charges against those responsible for the fire after the publication of the final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report."

The Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation further added: "In those respects, the BSRs' (bereaved family members, survivors and local residents) fight for justice continues. Finally, it should be recognised that no amount of damages could ever be sufficient to properly compensate those affected by the fire."

A spokesman for Arconic also released a statement that said: "Arconic confirms that it is a party to the full and final settlement in connection with a large majority of the claims relating to the Grenfell Tower fire in the High Court brought by survivors and estates of decedents.

"Arconic also agreed to contribute to a restorative justice project to benefit the community affected by the fire. Arconic continues to express its deepest sympathy to the Grenfell residents and their families, and appreciates the importance of this milestone for providing a resolution that lessens the delay and stress to claimants that would result from protracted legal proceedings."