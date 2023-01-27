Australian girl Imogen Lennon was in her mum's car, on the way home to Canowindra, in Central West New South Wales, Australia when she suddenly started choking on a deli frankfurter. Although her panicked mother called for an ambulance and ended up driving her daughter to the hospital herself, the girl did not make it.

The Mirror reports that a GoFundMe page has been set up by family friend Tamara Harrison. She described the late Imogen as "bright, determined, loving and sassy."

Tamara's recounting of the "tragic loss" reads, "Imogen's Mum Sam picked Imogen up from swimming lessons on the afternoon of the 16th. On the drive home, Imogen was happily eating a deli Frankfurt -a favourite after swimming - and chatting away to her mum from the back seat when she suddenly started choking."

"Despite Sam's heroic efforts, ringing an ambulance, the help of a passerby and eventually driving Imogen to the hospital herself - the ambulance was too far away to make it in time - Beautiful Imogen passed away later at the hospital," she continued.

Imogen's family are "shattered" by the devastating accident. Imogen's bereaved family includes her mum and dad along with two older brothers Hayden and Bailey and her sister Tamzin and a large extended family.

Financial help of any amount is requested by the family. At present, generous members of the public have put up $22,897 (£13,019) for funeral costs with a total goal of $25,000 (£14,215).

The top donation from one donor is $1,000 (£568).

Tributes from close friends of Imogen's parents include one saying, "A brief meeting of you, little Imogen... you have left your footprint on my heart.

Another added, "We are so sorry, Samantha and Bill. We only met Immy once, but she was so bright, bubbly and beautiful we'll remember her always that way."

Imogen's funeral is set for Saturday, and mourners have been asked to wear bright colours to remember the bubbly girl.