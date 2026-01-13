A Florida mother's final actions are being remembered as heroic after authorities say she sent her son to a neighbour's home to call 911 moments before she was fatally shot by her husband during a late-night argument over an NFL game. The shooting, which left a 13-year-old girl critically injured and ended with the suspect's suicide, unfolded just days before Christmas and has shaken the local community.

Argument Escalated Late at Night

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the violence erupted on 22 December after 47-year-old Jason Kenney had been drinking while watching the San Francisco 49ers play the Indianapolis Colts. Investigators said the dispute began when his wife asked him to stop watching football, prompting a heated argument inside their home in Highland City, east of Tampa.

Sheriff's officials said the confrontation intensified around 11:00 p.m.. During the argument, 38-year-old Crystal Roure told her 12-year-old son to run to a neighbour's house and call emergency services. Family members later said that decision saved the lives of her children.

Mother Killed, Teenager Shot

As the boy fled the house, he heard a gunshot, authorities said. Deputies responding to the 911 call found Roure dead at the scene. Her 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship had been shot in the face and shoulder.

Despite the severity of her injuries, the teenager survived. As cited by NYPost, Sheriff Grady Judd said the bullet struck the bridge of her nose before deflecting upward, narrowly missing vital areas. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in recovery.

The couple's 1-year-old daughter, who was asleep in her crib during the shooting, was not harmed.

Suspect Fled Before Taking His Own Life

After the shooting, Kenney fled the family home in his truck and drove to his late father's nearby property, investigators said. Sheriff Judd told reporters that Kenney called a relative and admitted he had 'done something very, very bad', adding that he would not be going to jail.

When deputies located him at the property, they surrounded a shed and ordered him to come out. Moments later, officers heard a single gunshot. Kenney was found dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No Prior Criminal Record

Authorities confirmed that Kenney had no prior criminal history and no recorded domestic violence calls linked to the household. However, investigators said he had been drinking on the night of the attack and relatives later described struggles with alcohol and substance use.

Deputies also recovered an undated note written by Roure, in which she reportedly urged her husband to stop drinking and using drugs and to seek help.

Children Now With Relatives

The three children are now living with grandparents as the family comes to terms with the tragedy. Roure's sister, Stephanie, said her sibling's instincts as a mother guided her final moments.

As reported by USA Today, family members said Roure was fiercely protective of her children and would have left the relationship had she believed they were in danger. Sheriff Judd echoed that sentiment during a news conference, saying Roure's actions likely prevented further loss of life.

Community Response and Support

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the children's care and recovery. The fundraiser describes Roure as a loving and devoted mother whose life was taken too soon, and notes that her actions ensured her children survived.

Investigators continue to review the circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide, but authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.