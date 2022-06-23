Former Miss Brazil, Gleycy Correia, died at the age of 27 following a routine tonsil surgery that left her in a coma for two months.

Beauty queen Correia passed away on Monday at a private clinic as a result of complications from the surgery. Correia, who hailed from the southeastern city of Macaé, had suffered both a haemorrhage and heart attack after the surgery in April.

She slipped into a coma just five days after it and died of kidney failure, per a statement by her family.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss. She was an amazing woman and much loved by everyone. It won't be easy to live without her smile and shine," family pastor Lidiane Alves told The Washington Post. Her body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae for an autopsy.

Correia was crowned Miss Costa do Sol and Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018. She used to work as a permanent makeup specialist and had more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.

She often used to talk about her humble upbringing and encouraged people not to give up hope. "We will never know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice," she wrote in one Instagram post.

"I really wasn't born in a golden cradle, I'm from a very humble family, but I'm so proud of it, really proud," she had said.

The tonsils were removed to treat breathing problems. The tonsillectomy is not a life-threatening procedure and is usually an outpatient procedure. The mortality rate also stands at around one death per 10,000 to one per 40,000.

Correia's last rites were performed on Tuesday by her family. Her followers also left hundreds of messages on her Instagram account to express their condolences. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith," read a final post by her family on her page.