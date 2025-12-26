A bitter public feud has erupted between two men who once sat at the heart of US President Donald Trump's inner circle.

Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, has launched a blistering attack on Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-personal lawyer, accusing him of fear, dishonesty and hiding damaging truths.

Writing on Substack and speaking in online videos, Parnas described Cohen as a 'scared little chicken' and vowed to 'break' him, reigniting scrutiny of old alliances, unresolved grudges and competing claims about what insiders really know about Trump.

Fallout Begins Over Profit And Secrets

Lev Parnas, a Soviet-born businessman who has long been affiliated with Rudy Giuliani, has published devastating attacks on both Cohen and the progressive newspaper MeidasTouch in his Substack newsletter.

Having been convicted together with Cohen in a campaign finance violation and fraud case, Parnas now identifies himself as an outsider who discovered what he says are dark secrets about Trump in the past. The personal and ideological split between him and Cohen, a former intimate Trump fixer, is indicated by his recent statements.

According to Parnas, the feud arose over a dispute over profit-sharing. He said it began with a dispute over money. However, it soon spiralled out of control when he asked Cohen questions about his work with Trump, as a president, and in particular, the Jeffrey Epstein files and his interactions with Trump.

Parnas described a conversation in which he confronted Cohen regarding the convicted sex offender and was not satisfied with the answers he gave.

Parnas disclosed that he informed Cohen that he was not happy with what he said. He insisted on hard facts of the relations between Epstein and Trump, and Parnas did not receive them.

He said that was when he knew he was dealing with some 'really, really bad people on the left.'

Parnas said he feels betrayed and frustrated by what he sees as some hiding of crucial information.

Beyond Boulos' Broader Allegations And Rhetoric

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Parnas alleged that Cohen had no credible sources to back his assertions and questioned his ties in the Trump circle.

I’m calling out @MeidasTouch @MichaelCohen212

stop the narratives and bring proof. If you know the truth, say it on the record. If you’ve got evidence, show it.



America’s done with cover-ups. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/4s441f5fL5 — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) December 24, 2025

Parnas also took a swing at MeidasTouch, long associated with anti-Trump messages. He alleged that the group was using artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGPT to propagate fake stories through emotional appeals. He said they exploit AI and clickbait to tug at readers' heartstrings.

'They have never sat in a room with Donald Trump,' Parnas said.

To add a personal touch, Parnas pointed out that he is discovering that people on the political left are really, really, really bad, and that everyone ought to be transparent about it.

'If you know the truth, say it on the record. If you've got evidence, show it,' he wrote. 'America's done with cover-ups. Enough is enough.'

Did Cohen Really Respond?

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, has not publicly responded to Parnas's recent claims. Nevertheless, Cohen has been involved in the controversy due to his previous conviction of campaign finance crimes and other matters related to Trump.

However, in a Substack post by Parnas, a seemingly Meidas Touch chat message popped up, saying 'Lev appears to be going through some personal issues, and unfortunately, he's taking it out on his son - and us - because his son works with us.'

'I'm not crazy. I don't have any issues,' Parnas said.'You guys are scared. Scared little chickens.'

Meidas Touch also said they didn't know where the attacks were coming from and added that Parnas should 'get the support he needs.'

In the same post, Parnas wrote, 'Attack the messenger. Distort the truth. Label people. Try to intimidate them into silence.'

Left The Internet Divided, Too

Most users online are divided between Parnas and Cohen. Their comments often note that Parnas' latest rants left them with more questions. However, they're frowning over Cohen's latest move with the Trump administration.

One Reddit user wrote, 'I'm not gonna go to bat for Meidas Touch, but Lev Parnas certainly hasn't been right about everything, and he's not a guy I'll be looking to for his opinion on the reliability of others.'

Meanwhile, on Facebook, a user commented, 'I watched a few minutes of Lev's tirade. So, some things I find weird...I've watched MeidasTouch for years, and I know that Ben, Marc Elias, and the other lawyers who contribute to the network are very careful about what they put out.'

Cohen has already asserted that he had been loyal to Trump and was acting on orders. Critics, in their turn, have targeted Cohen as a crucial figure in the plot of legal and political schemes to protect Trump.

Both Parnas and Cohen have been instrumental in shedding light on the inner workings of Trump, but their ongoing confrontation shows how personal resentments can be mixed with political accounts.