President Donald Trump has reignited controversy after accusing members of Congress of harbouring anti-Semitic views during a White House Hanukkah celebration, while simultaneously unveiling fresh details of a proposed $400 million White House ballroom that has drawn sharp criticism from cultural and preservation groups.

Speaking at the festive event on Tuesday night, Trump framed his remarks as a warning about what he described as declining pro-Israel influence in Washington, even as questions mounted over the cost, legality and historical impact of the ambitious construction project.

'I will always be a friend and a champion to the Jewish people,' Trump said. 'If you go back 10, 12, 15 years ago, at the most, the strongest lobby in Washington was the Jewish Lobby. It was Israel. That's no longer true,' he added.

He then went to a darker note when he cautioned the audience that the power of the Jewish state in US politics is declining.

'You have to be very careful. You have a Congress in particular, which is becoming antisemitic. You have AOC plus three. You have those people,' Trump stated.

He also went on to say that Ilhan Omar hates Jewish people.

'And you have to be very careful, because there's been a big change,' Trump remarked.

The statements by Trump elicited commentary on what he believes is the waning pro-Israel feeling among certain congressional representatives. He added that there are a lot of anti-Israeli people in Congress.

The President also discussed recent world attacks on Jewish people, denouncing the massacre on October 7, 2023, in Israel by Hamas and a deadly attack on a Jewish celebration in Bondi Beach, Australia.

White House Ballroom Construction Project of $400M

In addition to the political scope, Trump talked of a continuous construction project involving a new White House ballroom. He said the project is currently estimated to cost him $400M, over three times the $130M he had estimated at the beginning of the year, which had already risen to $300M.

Trump goes on to say that the ballroom has five-inch-thick glass, which is impenetrable, except for a howitzer.

'Now I will say, if I'm up making the speech some day and I hear ding, ding, ding, I'm out of there,' the president said. 'I think it'll be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world.'

The first announcement of the project came in the summer with an approximate price of $200M. The new numbers Trump released indicate a dramatic increase, with the final cost of the process now at $400M.

Accordingly, the project will replace the East Wing with a modernised building and a new large-scale ballroom for official events and celebrations.

Cultural Advocates Denounce It

The scope of the project is described in a report prepared by the National Park Service and written by its Deputy Director, Frank Land, and signed by the Acting Director, Jessica Bowron.

According to the NPS, demolishing the East Wing and replacing it would have adverse effects on the historic grounds. It underscores that the long-term effects include enhanced functionality, increased access, and improved visitor facilities.

The report points to attempts to save historic features, such as re-planting trees, salvaging, and views towards the Jefferson Memorial.

The report shows that the project had legal issues as well.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation called for a review of the renovations, arguing that no president has a legal right to demolish part of the White House without supervision or public endorsement.

The lawsuit stated that, under no circumstances, is a president permitted to demolish any part of the White House without any review at all, including by President Trump, President Biden, or any other president. It further asserts that public consultation should be done in the construction of a new ballroom on government land.

It will also introduce modernisation of the White House complex, which will increase the total square footage by about 90,000 and may be completed in 2028.

For now, Trump's Hanukkah speech has ensured that both his remarks on Israel and his ambitious architectural plans remain firmly in the political spotlight, fuelling debate over priorities, precedent and presidential power.