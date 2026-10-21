An American Bully was still biting a four-year-old boy when sheriff's deputies arrived in Louisa, Virginia, on Sunday authorities said. Deputies killed the dog to stop the attack, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

The child had already suffered serious injuries. Emergency medical personnel transported him to a landing zone for air medical transport, but he was subsequently pronounced dead. A fundraising appeal has since identified the boy as Garcia Welch.

The sheriff's office received the initial report at approximately 4.42 p.m. from the 1500 block of Jefferson Highway. While deputies were responding, the caller reported that a dog was attacking a young child.

Officers arrived to find the attack still underway, prompting them to intervene.

Deputies Kill Dog as It Attacks Child

According to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, deputies encountered the child 'suffering from serious injuries while the dog continued to bite him.' The animal was subsequently identified as an American Bully.

'Deputies were forced to put the dog down to stop the ongoing attack,' the sheriff's office said in its statement.

Authorities did not specify how the animal was killed or explain what happened immediately before the attack. The statement also did not identify the dog's owner or establish whether the child had previously been around the animal.

Following the deputies' intervention, emergency medical personnel transported the injured boy to a designated landing zone for possible air medical evacuation.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the child was subsequently pronounced dead. However, officials did not disclose where he died or whether he was transported to a hospital by helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation, with authorities yet to establish publicly what prompted the attack. No information about possible criminal responsibility was included in the initial statement.

The sheriff's office initially withheld the child's identity, asking the community to respect his family's privacy. His name later emerged through a fundraising campaign established to help cover funeral expenses and support his surviving relatives.

Fundraiser Names Garcia Welch, 4, as Victim

A GoFundMe appeal organised by Indigo Pangea on behalf of Garcia's mother, Cathleen Russ, identifies the child as a preschool pupil at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Louisa.

The fundraiser describes Garcia as 'a bright, sweet little boy with a beautiful smile and his entire life ahead of him.' He had recently started preschool and leaves behind his mother and older brother.

Garcia 'was just beginning his journey of learning, growing, and making memories,' according to the appeal.

The fundraiser also reflects on the milestones the boy would never experience, saying he had 'so much life left to live, so many milestones to reach, and so many memories yet to make.'

The appeal was established to help cover funeral and memorial expenses while providing financial support to his mother. Its organiser said the donations would go directly to her to help ease the financial burden as the family grieves.

By Wednesday, 21 October, the fundraiser had exceeded its original $20,000 (£15,087) target, with more than $24,000 (£18,169) raised. The total may increase as additional donations are received.

Investigators Probe How Fatal Dog Attack Happened

Investigators have not publicly explained how Garcia came into contact with the dog or what circumstances preceded the fatal attack.

The sheriff's office has also not identified the animal's owner or indicated whether anyone could face criminal charges. Officials have released no findings concerning the dog's behaviour before the incident.

While authorities identified the animal as an American Bully, their statement did not establish a cause for the attack. The investigation remains focused on determining the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact its Criminal Investigations Division at (540) 967-1234. Information can also be provided anonymously through Louisa Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466. The office said callers to Crime Solvers may be eligible for a reward.

In its statement, the sheriff's office extended its 'deepest condolences' to Garcia's family and requested that residents respect their privacy during their bereavement. The fundraising appeal has similarly asked the community to support his mother and older brother.

Authorities have not announced when their investigation will conclude. The sheriff's office said additional information would be released 'as it becomes available and as appropriate.'