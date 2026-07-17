Sanctions regimes are designed to be asymmetric instruments. A designation is imposed loudly, coupled with a press release, an individual is named and a rationale is provided to publicly legitimize the imposition of the measure. However, its withdrawal, when it happens at all, sometimes simply takes the form of a silent and technical amendment in some administrative register. This asymmetry is ordinarily treated as a matter of communications strategy rather than of legal duty. Still, the recent amendment to the United Kingdom's listing of the Cypriot lawyer Christodoulos Vassiliades suggests that it can be, in fact, a matter of considerable legal significance, exposing a structural deficiency in the way the UK's autonomous sanctions regime corrects its own errors.

A flagship designation

When Britain designated Mr Vassiliades in April 2023, it did not mince its words. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced that the Nicosia lawyer, then aged 69, was supposed to be a 'financial fixer' for Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov, who had assisted the latter in concealing assets within complex financial structures. The listing was presented as a flagship measure in a 'crackdown on oligarch enablers', and it was reported as such by every significant news outlet.

The consequences were immediate and did not befall Mr Vassiliades alone. His legal practice was destroyed in one night. Associates, and, indeed, his children, were placed under restrictions by the United States. Hundreds of employees of his firm and of MeritServus, a Cypriot practice suspected of acting for Mr Abramovich, . Confidence across Cyprus's legal and fiduciary services sector, a jurisdiction for which the sanctioning of a domestic practitioner was without precedent, was severely shaken. And, despite Mr Vassiliades , he was ignored.

A silent amendment

However, on 14 July 2026, the FCDO issued an amendment under the Russia sanctions regulations modifying a single entry: that of Mr Vassiliades. The instrument in which the modification appeared was a routine sanctions notice, of the kind often published when state officials correct a typographical error. Absent from the statement of reasons was the paragraph based on which the lawyer's public reputation had been utterly annihilated: the assertion that he '[wa]s associated with Alisher Usmanov, specifically through the professional services that Vassiliades provides which benefit Usmanov'. The only part of the rationale that survives the modification is an unrelated and considerably more modest claim, to wit, a former directorship at a Cyprus-based subsidiary of Sberbank.

Whether the amendment was due to the lawyer's own representations or an internal revision based on new information is not disclosed. It was not accompanied by any further explanatory statement. The deletion was merely attended by the dry observation to the effect that it had been made pursuant to an 'official decision-making process'. And whereas, as regards the merits of the issue, the FCDO has, in substance, conceded that the main, very public, charge against Mr Vassiliades could not be sustained, it has done so in terms designed to ensure that nobody notices.

The trust as presumptive fiction

The deleted allegation rested on a broader premise. The idea was that Mr Usmanov somehow covertly controls the irrevocable trusts into which substantial assets, such as Sutton Place in Surrey, Beechwood House in Highgate, the Dilbar and other family holdings, had been settled. Mr Usmanov's position has consistently been that, once such trusts are settled, he can neither manage nor control the assets, and that any beneficiary struck by sanctions is automatically excluded. Still, that contention was treated as lawyerly cover.

But continental courts have increasingly reached a very different view. In June 2026 the Dilbar, with the consequence that the vessel could not be treated as a frozen economic resource. The court observed, pointedly, that the trust's name alone proved nothing to the contrary. It is significant that the court explicitly based its ruling on the fact that, a year earlier, the EU Council had removed Usmanov's sister – whom it had previously identified as the beneficial owner of the yacht Dilbar – from its sanctions list. Prior to the imposition of sanctions in April 2022, she was the beneficial owner of The Sisters Trust.

There is a legal irony of sorts in this ongoing judicial saga. Trusts, as legal institutions, are creatures of so-called equity, a distinctively English invention that has been refined over centuries. Cyprus's own law of trusts is English-derived rather than civilian, since Cyprus was a former British colony. Yet, it was the administrative courts of a civilian jurisdiction such as Germany, belonging to a legal tradition that never developed the full equivalent of a 'trust', that have insisted that the instrument should be taken seriously on its own terms. The political branches of the jurisdiction whence trusts originated, meanwhile, have proceeded on the working assumption that a family trust is merely a smokescreen. That posture actively unsettles an instrument upon which thousands of families, and the professional sector of an EU member state whose trust law Britain itself bequeathed, continue to rely.

The correction deficit

None of this, of course, establishes that every designation under the Russia regime is unfounded. The question of which individuals should be sanctioned, and upon what evidence, is a legitimate and continuing one. The difficulty, however, lies in the absence of effective mechanisms of identification, acknowledgment and subsequent rectification of the regime's errors.

Consider, for instance, two available routes to that effect in UK law. The judicial route has been examined recently in R (Ismailov) v Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs (No 2) [2026] EWHC 1188 (Admin), where the High Court, applying the deferential framework settled by the Supreme Court in Shvidler, rejected all seven grounds advanced against the designation of Mr Usmanov's nephew, a designation the court itself described as 'draconian', on the grounds that the Secretary of State was 'uniquely well placed' to judge the efficacy of his own measures. Until this day the courts have rejected every ECHR-based challenge to a designation under the 2019 Regulations. The misgivings of the administrative route, on the other hand, are well exemplified by the Vassiliades amendment. Correction might occur, but that happens silently, without reasons, without noisy press releases, and without any acknowledgment that a person's professional life was severely harmed on a basis now simply abandoned.

The two failures are complementary, and together they define the problematic arrangement that the legal theorist David Dyzenhaus has dubbed a legal grey hole, to wit, an arrangement such that the nominal furnishing of procedural rights is insufficient to enable the executive's decisions to be effectively contested. Where courts decline to interrogate the evidential foundations of a listing because of the executive's presumed expertise, and where the executive itself then revises those same foundations without providing any explanation whatsoever, the designation is never tested in public at all. One might even be tempted to ask, in those circumstances, if the presumed expertise is real or just a mirage.

Dare to admit

Sanctions are a serious instrument of foreign policy and should be capable of bearing serious scrutiny. A sanctions designation that a government is no longer prepared to defend, and which initially caused reputational damage, cannot be, as a matter of rule of law values, withdrawn in silence. At a minimum, the state which makes a grave and public allegation against a named individual, should retract it in the same register and with the same form. And it should give reasons for the retraction, since it also gave reasons for the imposition. Moreover, the courts, confronted with the now-demonstrated fact that these listings do not always survive the executive's own reconsiderations, should simply abandon the assumption that the executive's judgment is somehow beyond meaningful and effective review. Whitehall has done the scrubbing. It should also have the candour to say so, and explain why.