Flagship Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo SpA faces renewed scrutiny as hearings for a landmark civil claim brought by the family of former Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, often referred to as Khun Vichai, have commenced in the UK.

The claim has been brought following the 2018 helicopter crash that killed five people, including the former owner.

The case follows an extensive investigation undertaken by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), which attributed the crash to a serious mechanical failure. Consistent with English law, the claim seeks damages for financial losses arising from Khun Vichai's death. For the family, the case is also seen as an avenue to pursue justice and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring.

The first phase of the trial began on 5 November, with a hearing to determine whether the cockpit and flight data recordings should be provided to Leonardo for use in future proceedings. Leonardo is seeking their release to establish whether pilot error contributed to the accident, while Khun Vichai's legal representatives have opposed the motion, describing it as a 'fishing expedition'.

Mrs Justice O'Farrell is yet to issue a ruling, but previous investigations have already reviewed the recording and concluded that pilot Eric Swaffer was in no way responsible for the accident.

Background

The fatal helicopter crash occurred on 27 October 2018 following a Premier League game at the King Power Stadium. The helicopter, a Leonardo AW169, was used by Khun Vichai for travel to such home fixtures.

Shortly after take-off, the helicopter suddenly spiralled out of control and crashed in a car park next to the stadium, tragically killing all five people on board.

The Investigation

The AAIB published its final report on 6 September 2023. It found that a bearing in the tail rotor system had seized, causing the AW169 to spin violently out of control. Simulator trials carried out by the AAIB found that once the tail rotor control had failed, it was not possible for the pilot to regain effective control of the helicopter's flight path, leading to an 'inevitable' crash.

A coroner's inquest was later convened to determine the official cause of death of the helicopter's passengers and pilot. The inquest heard additional evidence that a crash landing was unavoidable despite the pilot having taken 'all the appropriate actions available to him to try to regain control of the helicopter'.

Coroner Professor Catherine Mason would later issue a prevention of future deaths report, warning that matters of concern identified during the hearing posed a risk of further deaths unless action was taken.

Leonardo issued a statement following the publishing of the AAIB report. The manufacturer said that the AAIB had not directed 'any Recommended Actions to Leonardo', implying the report had cleared the company of fault. However, both the coroner's inquest and the AAIB investigation were tasked with establishing the facts of the crash rather than determining blame. That question is now the subject of civil proceedings brought by Khun Vichai's family against Leonardo.

Leonardo Under Pressure

Leonardo, the manufacturer of the AW169, could face significant financial and reputational consequences from the claim brought by Khun Vichai's family. As one of Italy's leading industrial groups - and a company in which the Italian government holds a substantial stake - the proceedings also carry implications for the international reputation and safety record of Italian manufacturing.

According to the AAIB, Leonardo's design documents had classified the tail rotor duplex bearing as critical for flight while also acknowledging that its failure would be 'catastrophic'. The report also found that Leonardo did not share the results of its load survey flight tests with the bearing manufacturer, the sole supplier possessing the expertise to analyse the quality of the component. Despite this, manufacturing of the helicopter continued. It was this duplex bearing that would ultimately seize, causing the fatal accident.

Notably, the AW139, another Leonardo helicopter designed years prior to the AW169, incorporated a different design to protect against the consequences of this duplex bearing seizing. Questions will likely be raised as to why the AW139's safety-conscious design was not transferred onto the AW169 – despite the consequences being well known. The pending litigation is likely to add pressure on Leonardo, whose reputation has faced intense scrutiny since the crash and the AAIB's findings. As one of Italy's leading manufacturers, the case will also draw wider attention to the standards and safety practices of Italian industry.

A Defined Legacy

Khun Vichai bought Leicester City in 2010 for a reported £39m. He cleared the club's debts and in 2014 saw the team win promotion to the Premier League . In one of the greatest sporting moments, The Foxes beat odds of 5000-1 to claim the prestigious Premier League title in 2015-2016.

The father of four was regarded as a 'local hero' in Leicester, having endeared himself to the community both through the club's success and in his wider involvement in the city. His donations included £2 million to Leicester Hospitals Charity, £1 million to the University of Leicester, and £23,000 to a fan raising money for research into MECP2 duplication syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting the fan's son.

Who bears responsibility for the premature deaths of all five involved will be at the forefront of the claim as it proceeds through the High Court in the coming weeks and months. The implications of the case for Leonardo look set to be immense.