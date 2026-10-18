On Saturday, 17 October 2026, students, union members and Yellow Vest supporters joined France's cost-of-living protests over rising prices and school conditions. Police used tear gas and water cannon in Paris, where shops were looted and groups clashed with officers. Most people marched peacefully, the Associated Press and Reuters reported.

Student demonstrations had begun weeks earlier over poor school conditions, including teacher shortages. Calls to join the rallies widened the movement, bringing in trade unions and supporters of the Yellow Vest movement, which emerged in 2018. Protesters also called for higher wages and pensions, lower prices and protection for public services.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 110 marches drew about 550,000 people nationwide. Organisers, including the CGT union and student groups, estimated 800,000. The New York Post reported about 110,000 people in Paris. These are competing estimates from different groups, not one agreed attendance total.

Tonight, France burned. America, you should be watching very carefully.



Today, October 17, 2026, more than half a million people marched across France against the cost of living. By 8pm, around 400 had been arrested. In Paris, police turned water cannons on the crowds at Place… — Brivael Le Pogam (@brivael) October 17, 2026

A separate count was recorded earlier in the day. By midday, authorities had logged 140 protest actions outside the Paris region, involving more than 30,000 people, according to ITV, citing Nuñez's office. That count of actions is distinct from the later total of 110 marches nationwide.

Cost-Of-Living Anger Spills Into City Centres

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannon at Place de la République as people wearing hoods and masks threw fireworks and other objects at officers. Several shops were looted, and vehicles and rubbish bins were set alight. AP reported that most peaceful demonstrators continued on a march elsewhere in the city.

In Lyon, a fire broke out inside the tourist office. In Marseille, shops and a municipal police station were damaged, while protesters briefly entered the lobby of city hall. AP reported attempted break-ins at the city halls in Lille and Calais, not confirmed entries. Violence was also reported in Toulouse, Rennes, Montpellier and Grenoble.

Guys, tens of thousands of people are protesting the high cost of living in France, and things have turned ugly, with looting, clashes with police, and stores being targeted. Pretty scary 😱 pic.twitter.com/qQeBUMY62e — Alejandro (@AlejandroAyubi) October 18, 2026

The New York Post, citing French broadcaster BFMTV, reported further damage inside Marseille's city hall. It said a bust of Marianne was toppled, television sets were damaged and an anarchist symbol was painted on a wall. Those details remain attributed to BFMTV through the New York Post.

In Bordeaux, the New York Post named an Apple store and a Louis Vuitton shop among businesses targeted. AP also reported violence involving local government buildings in the city. The reporting cited here supports the claims about those two businesses, but not the New York Post's separate mention of Hermès.

Police response has also drawn scrutiny. Authorities opened an investigation after a young protester lost a hand in Saint-Étienne, AP reported. Nuñez declined to confirm French media reports that a police grenade caused the injury.

Government and Opposition Trade Blame

Nuñez attributed violence in several cities to masked groups he described as radical far-left militants. He said they had sought confrontations and targeted public buildings. That was the minister's account, not an independently established finding about who organised the unrest.

President Emmanuel Macron called for prosecutions and said those responsible for attacks and looting would be punished. 'There is no place for violence in our Republic,' he said in a message reported by AP. He also said people must be able to express their demands peacefully.

The New York Post reported that La France Insoumise supported the demonstrations and that its leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, criticised police restrictions on march routes in Paris. The report did not establish that the party organised or endorsed violence.

Frustration Over Public Services Fuels Marches

Sonia Mabrouk attended the Paris march with her high-school-age daughter. She told AP she was protesting 'everything that's going wrong', particularly the neglect of public services.

She said there was 'a general sense of frustration and anger' among peaceful demonstrators. AP reported that some marchers waved flags and sang France's national anthem.

Some incidents were still ongoing in central Paris on Saturday evening.