Allison Lynn Anderson, a 36-year-old US Army veteran and mother, was killed in a dog attack in Cartersville, Georgia, according to preliminary autopsy findings. Authorities discovered her body on Monday, 16 November 2026, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

For context, Anderson was found in a field near an abandoned property after authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive woman. Her death has left neighbours grieving and her pregnant daughter calling for justice.

According to her daughter, Anderson died without knowing she was about to become a grandmother for the first time.

Allison Anderson Killed in Georgia Dog Attack Near Abandoned Home

According to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released on Thursday, 19 November, preliminary autopsy findings indicated that Anderson suffered fatal injuries during a dog attack.

Deputies from the Bartow County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene along Dogwood Trail Southwest at approximately 9 am local time. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several dogs involved in the incident were subsequently located and placed in the custody of Bartow County Animal Control. However, the GBI has not disclosed the exact number of animals involved.

Neighbours expressed shock following the discovery of Anderson's body. Betty Mathison, who knew Anderson through her son and his friends, recalled speaking with her the previous week.

'She was a real sweet girl,' Mathison told Atlanta News First.

Neighbours also told the broadcaster that investigators had reviewed footage from residential surveillance cameras to establish the circumstances surrounding Anderson's death. Residents recalled seeing numerous law enforcement vehicles in the area for several hours.

Allison Anderson's Pregnant Daughter Seeks Justice After Georgia Dog Attack

Anderson's daughter, Miley Garner, is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Jesse Jarrett. She said her mother would have been delighted to learn about the pregnancy.

In a statement reported by Atlanta News First, Garner expressed anger over the circumstances surrounding her mother's death and questioned why the animals were not under control.

'What my mom went through was torture,' she said.

Despite her grief, Garner described her mother as a forgiving person who would have responded with compassion.

Authorities have not publicly established who owned the dogs or whether anyone could face criminal charges over Anderson's death.

Allison Anderson Remembered for Her Military Service and Kindness

Anderson served in the US Army, according to an obituary published by Cagle Funeral Home. Her relatives remembered her for her humour, generosity and 'larger than life personality'.

She enjoyed swimming, fishing and spending time outdoors. Music was another passion, and relatives fondly remembered her singing voice.

Anderson is survived by three children, including Garner and her two sons, Lathem and Jaxon Anderson. Her obituary also identifies another son, Adam Blaze Lee Little, who predeceased her.

Anderson's funeral was scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November, at the Robert A. Cagle Memorial Chapel. Her burial was due to follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Authorities have not publicly announced any arrests in connection with Anderson's death as of 29 November. The GBI's latest available statement describes the investigation as ongoing.

Investigators have appealed for members of the public with relevant information to come forward.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be forwarded to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.