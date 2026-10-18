France was rocked by renewed unrest on Saturday, 17 October, after a fire tore through the historic city hall in Limoges, destroying much of its roof and causing its bell tower to collapse.

The blaze struck the 19th-century Hôtel de Ville at the end of a demonstration against the high cost of living. The fire destroyed much of the roof, caused the bell tower to collapse and left large sections of the building's exterior in ruins.

The incident formed part of a wider day of demonstrations across France. Reports from the BBC documented escalating violence in several cities, including clashes with police, looting and attacks on public buildings and businesses.

Masked Group Accused Over City Hall Blaze

Witnesses said a group of masked individuals set fire to a municipal police car outside the town hall before breaking the building's windows and entering to start a blaze.

The fire spread through the building and reached the roof, prompting firefighters to battle the flames in an effort to prevent the entire structure from being consumed.

Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate described the building as 'largely lost' and called the fire a 'catastrophe' for France's heritage. He described the fire as a deliberate act by rioters and distinguished those responsible from peaceful demonstrators, reports say.

Barate said the roof had collapsed onto the floors below, except in the west wing, and that around two-thirds of the building's exterior had disappeared.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire, despite municipal employees, elected officials and police officers being inside the building when the attack occurred.

Heritage Landmark Gutted in Night of Unrest

Inaugurated in 1883, Limoges City Hall is one of the city's most recognisable historic buildings. Its architecture was inspired by Paris City Hall, and the building was designated a historic monument in 1975.

The full extent of the damage and how much of the historic structure can be saved remain to be determined.

Mayor Guillaume Guérin also expressed alarm over the damage as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Guerin said strong winds made firefighting efforts more difficult while flames continued to spread through the building.

Footage from the scene showed the fire engulfing the upper part of the structure before the bell tower collapsed. Hundreds of onlookers reportedly watched as the historic building burned.

Cost of Living Anger Fuels Nationwide Protests

The violence in Limoges unfolded amid nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and concerns about public services, including conditions in schools.

The demonstrations brought together a range of groups, including students, trade union members, supporters of the Yellow Vest movement and other activists. The movement has drawn attention to economic pressures and dissatisfaction with government policies.

According to Reuters, hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations across the country on Saturday. While many gatherings remained peaceful, violent incidents were reported in several cities.

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons as clashes broke out between officers and groups of demonstrators. Fires, vandalism and looting were also reported in the capital and other urban centres.

Other public buildings were also targeted during the unrest, with a fire reported at the tourist office in Lyon. Damage to businesses and public property was also reported in several other French cities.

The incidents prompted officials to condemn the violence and warn that those responsible would face prosecution.

Macron Vows Prosecutions After Public Buildings Hit

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the destruction of public buildings and businesses, warning that those responsible would be prosecuted and punished.

The government has faced mounting pressure as protests over economic hardship and public services have continued. The demonstrations have also exposed tensions between peaceful protesters seeking changes and groups involved in violence.

Authorities have stressed the distinction between people exercising their right to demonstrate and those accused of committing arson, looting and vandalism.

In Limoges, the immediate priority remained dealing with the aftermath of the fire and assessing the damage to the city hall.

The destruction of the historic building has become one of the most striking incidents of the latest unrest, leaving questions over the future of a landmark that had stood in the city since the 19th century.