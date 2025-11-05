An Israeli jobseeker in Melbourne was left 'heartbroken' after receiving a rejection message containing an anti-Semitic slur and the phrase 'Free Palestine and End Genocide', sparking widespread outrage and renewed scrutiny of political bias in hiring.

The case has drawn condemnation from Jewish organisations and prompted debate over whether activism is seeping into recruitment decisions.

The Incident

The 24-year-old Israeli woman, who had recently moved to Australia, applied for a role at The Garden of Eden Nursery in Albert Park, Melbourne. After submitting her application, she received a text from one of the business's co-owners, identified as Brett Dahan.

According to the New York Post, the message stated that the position had been filled by 'someone with a semblance of humanity, and who cares for plants, animals and the environment'. It ended with: 'I hope you leave soon. Free Palestine and end genocide NOW. You're complicit in it.'

The applicant told reporters she had only been in Australia for a few weeks and had believed it was a fair and welcoming country. She described the message as a 'painful welcome', saying she had not expected such hostility during her job search.

Under Victoria's Equal Opportunity Act 2010, it is illegal to discriminate against someone in employment based on nationality, ethnicity or religion.

Community Response

Jewish community leaders swiftly condemned the incident as a clear act of discrimination. Dr Dvir Abramovich, chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, said the message was 'a deliberate, written act meant to humiliate and degrade'.

'This was not a mistake or a misunderstanding,' Dr Abramovich said. 'It was a conscious act of anti-Semitic hate aimed at a vulnerable young woman.'

The Australian Jewish Association also criticised the text, describing it as an 'ugly attack' that revealed how anti-Israeli sentiment is being weaponised in professional settings.

The organisation called for accountability from both the sender and the business.

Business Apology

The Garden of Eden Nursery later issued a public apology on Instagram, stating that the message did not reflect the company's values. 'The message sent by one of our staff members does not represent our business or the views of our team,' the statement read.

The nursery added that it was taking internal steps following the incident and expressed regret to the broader community.

However, the apology was met with scepticism from community leaders, who noted that Dahan is a co-owner, not a junior employee. Many argued that the business should face stronger consequences for allowing political discrimination to affect hiring.

When contacted by local media, Dahan admitted to sending the text but did not elaborate on his motivation, reportedly telling journalists he 'did not know why' he sent it.

Political Bias and Discrimination

The case has reignited concern about political activism influencing employment practices. Legal experts note that while political opinions are protected under free speech, applying them in a hiring decision may breach anti-discrimination law if it targets someone's nationality or religion.

The incident comes amid heightened global tensions surrounding the Israel–Palestine conflict, with advocacy slogans such as 'Free Palestine' and 'End Genocide' appearing across protests, online platforms and even workplaces.

Community advocates say that when such slogans are directed at individuals rather than institutions, they can cross the line into discrimination.

The Melbourne incident has been cited as an example of how global politics can manifest in local workplaces, leaving employees and applicants vulnerable to bias.

Human Impact

The Israeli jobseeker, who remains unnamed for privacy reasons, said she was shocked by the hostility and had not expected such treatment in a professional context.

'I came to Australia believing it was a fair and welcoming country,' she said. 'Reading those words – so full of hate – was heartbreaking.'

Her experience has since become a flashpoint in discussions about anti-Semitic discrimination, the limits of political expression, and the need to keep hiring free from prejudice and personal bias.