As Christmas Eve approaches, shoppers across the UK are making final preparations, scrambling to pick up forgotten gifts, groceries and festive essentials. Understanding which stores remain open, and when they close, has become especially important, as most major retailers operate on reduced hours ahead of Christmas Day.

While searches spike for American retailers such as Walmart and Target, UK shoppers face a very different reality. These chains do not have physical stores in the UK, but their Christmas Eve hours often appear in online searches due to global news coverage, social media posts and international travel. Costco is the only one of the three with a UK presence, operating warehouses nationwide.

Christmas Eve marks one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with queues, crowded aisles and early closures adding pressure to last-minute trips. Shoppers are advised to plan ahead to avoid empty shelves or disappointment.

Walmart, Target and Costco US and UK Store Hours

In the United States, Walmart and Target typically reduce opening hours on 24 December and close entirely on 25 December, though this can vary by location. Costco follows a similar pattern, closing early on Christmas Eve and remaining shut on Christmas Day across all markets.

In the UK, Costco warehouses usually close by 5pm on 24 December, in line with trading norms, and remain closed on Christmas Day. Shoppers relying on US-focused guidance should check local hours carefully to avoid confusion.

Which UK Stores Are Open on Christmas Eve

Most major UK supermarkets remain open on Christmas Eve but operate shorter hours. Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons generally close between 5pm and 7pm, depending on the branch. Aldi and Lidl often shut by 4pm, while Marks & Spencer food halls typically close around 6pm. High-street retailers also reduce trading hours, with many closing by mid-afternoon.

On Christmas Day, nearly all large supermarkets and high-street chains are closed, reflecting UK trading laws and industry practice. This contrasts with the United States, where limited openings on 25 December are more common.

Limited Options on Christmas Day

While major retailers close on 25 December, some smaller convenience stores remain open. Selected branches of Co-op, SPAR and Londis may trade with reduced hours, particularly in urban areas. Petrol station shops, including Tesco Express and BP M&S Food outlets, also provide limited access to groceries and essentials.

Stock and opening times vary, and shoppers are advised not to rely on these outlets for full grocery shops.

At this time of year, it’s professional shoppers only. My mum trained me up from 14, my brother was never allowed.



You simply cannot be bringing your 3 kids, husband and mum-in-law to tesco I’m afraid. — Lauren (@laurennnn0607) December 23, 2025

christmas eve tomorrow and i haven’t started my christmas shopping yet…… pic.twitter.com/Zhzwy0X1e2 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) December 23, 2025

Ngl Christmas shopping last minute is lowkey the cheat code!! I’m having so much fun & now I feel the Christmas spirit!! Go to the mall today yall. I’m overstimulated than a bitch tho — Jamila 🔔 (@_iamjamila) December 23, 2025

Watched a lady in Sevenoaks M&S put her whole Xmas shop through the self-service checkout yesterday. It was stacked higher than her head on the little shelf. Like Jenga on crack. I have never seen anything like it! — Mrs Giles Farmer (@MrsGilesFarmer) December 23, 2025

Went to M&S at 11am with two young kids.



Mistakes were made. https://t.co/B8ahn5aimp — Ann Littler is editing ✍🏻 (@annlittler) December 23, 2025

First and last minute Christmas shopping 😅🫡🎄 pic.twitter.com/WxMDe1dJBG — Travis Neliton 🇺🇸 (@NelisonDarin) December 23, 2025

Online Shopping and Delivery Cut-Offs

Most UK retailers stop guaranteed Christmas delivery several days before 25 December. Same-day delivery and click-and-collect may still be available on Christmas Eve morning, but availability is limited and slots often sell out quickly. Retail analysts warn that Christmas Eve afternoon is particularly busy, with heavy footfall, reduced stock and transport delays across town centres.

With early closures across nearly all major stores, Christmas Eve is the last real chance to shop, while Christmas Day remains largely retail-free. For stress-free festivities, finishing shopping well before 24 December is the safest option. Local convenience stores and petrol station outlets can provide a last-minute lifeline but are no substitute for planning ahead.