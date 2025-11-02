An Australian fashion brand has sparked outrage after releasing a children's sandal campaign showing young girls posing in bikinis beside a pool.

Billini's new 'Mini Summer 25' collection, designed to promote its range of sandals, has triggered a wave of anger across Australia and the UK, with parents accusing the company of 'sexualising minors' and using 'disturbing' imagery to sell footwear.

Images from the campaign, featuring girls believed to be around seven years old wearing brightly coloured two-piece swimsuits, have flooded social media, where critics say the styling made it unclear what the advert was even promoting.

One furious user wrote: 'If you can't tell what they're selling, it's failed. This is not a footwear ad.'

Backlash Over 'Mini Summer 25' Campaign

The campaign, shared on Billini's website and social media platforms, shows pre-teen girls lounging on sunbeds, taking mirror selfies and posing poolside in sandals from the collection.

What was meant to be a playful summer shoot quickly turned into a PR disaster. Within hours, screenshots of the images spread on TikTok and Instagram, prompting widespread condemnation from parents, influencers and child-safety advocates.

'It looks more like a swimwear ad than a sandal campaign,' said one commenter, while others accused the brand of being 'tone-deaf' and 'utterly inappropriate'.

Global Reaction and UK Debate

The backlash soon crossed continents as British users joined the outcry. Influencer Jillie Clark, speaking to the New York Post, said she had been 'especially shocked' by the images, claiming the girls 'couldn't be any older than seven'.

Across social media, phrases like 'This is not a footwear ad' began trending as users demanded Billini pull the campaign and issue a public apology.

The uproar has also reignited debate in the UK over how children are portrayed in advertising. Past controversies, including padded bikini tops and sexualised kids' clothing, have made British audiences particularly alert to similar imagery.

Billini Responds to Growing Criticism

In a statement to the New York Post, Billini said the photoshoot was conducted 'under strict parental supervision and in accordance with Australian child-safety laws'. The company added it was 'reviewing feedback to ensure future content aligns with its values'.

While legal experts say the campaign likely complies with advertising regulations, many argue it crosses an ethical line.

Industry Fallout and Brand Damage

The controversy poses a serious reputational risk for Billini, which sells its products internationally. Analysts warn the brand could face a consumer boycott and declining trust among parents, a key demographic for children's fashion and footwear.

Advertising watchdogs in the UK, including the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), are reportedly monitoring the situation following complaints from British consumers.

Industry experts predict the incident will pressure other brands to tighten creative oversight on child-focused marketing.

As the backlash continues to trend online, one parent summed up the wider sentiment: 'Children should be children. There's nothing fashionable about making them look like adults.'