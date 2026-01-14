A wheelchair-bound woman in Manchester has spoken of her terror and disbelief after being raped twice in her own home in June 2025 by a man who posed as a plumber, a crime that has sparked widespread outrage and renewed warnings about the risks faced by vulnerable residents.

The attacker, a convicted sex offender, exploited the victim's trust to gain entry before subjecting her to hours of violence and threats. He has since been jailed for life.

Attack Carried Out After Gaining Trust

The assault took place at the woman's home in Manchester in June last year, after the offender presented himself as a friendly handyman offering to help with plumbing work.

Once inside, he turned violent, threatening the victim with a knife and forcing her out of her wheelchair. Prosecutors said the woman was raped twice over a prolonged period and was left terrified in what should have been the safest place she knew.

The offender also robbed the victim, forcing her to withdraw cash before leaving her locked inside her own home. Police said the attack showed a calculated targeting of a vulnerable woman who had believed she was safe letting a tradesman into her property.

Victim Describes Lasting Trauma

The survivor later waived her right to anonymity to speak publicly about the impact of the attack and the sense of betrayal she felt after trusting a man she believed was there to help.

According to The Sun, the woman said the attacker held a knife to her throat, forced her from her wheelchair and raped her twice over several hours while she begged him to stop. She described believing she was safe in her own home and said the ordeal left her terrified and powerless.

The woman has since spoken of ongoing physical pain and emotional trauma, saying the attack destroyed her sense of security and independence. Support services have been working with her since the assault, and she has required additional assistance and home adaptations as part of her recovery.

Offender's Criminal Background

The attacker was identified as Kevin Wyatt, a known sex offender with previous convictions for rape and other violent crimes. At the time of the offence, he had no fixed address. Investigators said his criminal history showed a pattern of predatory behaviour and a willingness to exploit vulnerable victims.

Detectives said the case highlighted the ongoing danger posed by repeat offenders and the importance of safeguarding those who may be isolated or living with disabilities.

Police Investigation and Charges

Greater Manchester Police launched an urgent investigation after the victim reported the attack later in June 2025. Officers gathered forensic evidence and traced Wyatt, who was later arrested and charged.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, along with offences including robbery, false imprisonment and threatening a person with a knife.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said the case was one of extreme seriousness, involving the abuse of trust and the deliberate targeting of a vulnerable woman in her own home.

Life Sentence Handed Down

Wyatt was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court, where the judge imposed a life sentence with a minimum term of 12 and a half years. In sentencing remarks, the judge said the offences caused profound and lasting harm and that the victim had been subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

The court heard that the attacker showed little regard for the victim's wellbeing and had used intimidation and violence to maintain control.

Public Reaction and Safety Concerns

The case has prompted anger and concern across Manchester, with disability advocates warning that criminals posing as tradespeople remain a serious risk.

Police have reiterated advice for residents to verify the identity of anyone offering work, particularly when vulnerable individuals are involved.

Authorities say the sentence reflects the gravity of the crimes and serves as a warning that those who exploit trust to commit sexual violence will face severe punishment.