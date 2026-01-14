Actor Kiefer Sutherland has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond after being arrested in Hollywood early Monday morning on suspicion of assaulting and threatening a ride-share driver, according to Los Angeles police.

The 59-year-old star, best known for his role as counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer in the television drama 24, was taken into custody shortly after midnight and later booked on a felony charge.

Arrest on Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Kevin Terzes confirmed that officers responded to a report of an assault around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

'The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim,' Terzes said in an emailed statement.

Police said the victim did not suffer any injuries requiring medical attention at the scene. Officers arrested Sutherland and transported him to the Hollywood Community Police Station for processing.

Booking and Release Details

According to Los Angeles County jail records, Sutherland was booked shortly after 4 a.m. on an unspecified felony charge. He was released roughly seven hours later after posting a $50,000 (£37,228) bond.

The actor is scheduled to appear in court on 2 February in connection with the incident. Officials said the investigation remains active and additional details will be released once the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reviews the case.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the alleged confrontation or whether alcohol or other factors were involved. The LAPD described the case as involving 'criminal threats' and 'physical assault'.

Sutherland's representatives did not immediately respond to media requests for comment on Tuesday night.

NBC Los Angeles First Reported the Arrest

The arrest was first reported by NBC Los Angeles and later confirmed by the LAPD. The report indicated that officers arrived at the scene minutes after the call and found the driver visibly shaken but not seriously hurt.

Police have not released the identity of the driver. Investigators are continuing to gather statements and review any available security footage from the area.

The Hollywood Division of the LAPD routinely handles incidents in the busy Sunset and Fairfax corridor, a stretch known for its nightlife and heavy traffic at all hours.

Career and Public Image

Sutherland, the son of the late actor Donald Sutherland, has been a prominent figure in film and television since the 1980s.

He gained early fame for his roles in The Lost Boys, Stand by Me and Flatliners, before achieving worldwide recognition as the intense and unrelenting protagonist of 24, a role that earned him an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While celebrated for his performances, Sutherland has faced legal trouble before. In 2007, he served 48 days in jail after pleading guilty to drink-driving in Los Angeles. His past run-ins with the law have occasionally overshadowed his acting achievements, though he later returned to critical acclaim in projects such as Designated Survivor and The Contractor.

Public Reaction and Next Steps

News of Sutherland's arrest quickly spread across social media, with fans expressing surprise and disappointment. Others called for restraint until more details emerge from the investigation.

Police have urged anyone with additional information about the alleged assault to contact the LAPD's Hollywood Division.

The case remains under investigation, and Sutherland is expected to make his first court appearance early next month.