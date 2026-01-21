In the world of video games, players are constantly on the hunt for 'infinite money glitches'—programming oversights that allow them to amass endless wealth within a digital world. Rarely, however, does such an exploit spill over into reality.

Yet that is precisely what occurred this week at GameStop, until the American retail giant stepped in to patch a loophole involving the newly released Nintendo Switch 2.

The exploit was brought to light by YouTuber RJCmedia, who uploaded a video on 17 January detailing a bizarre pricing error in GameStop's trade-in system. The content creator discovered that due to a specific combination of promotions, he could purchase a pre-owned Nintendo Switch 2 console and immediately trade it back to the shop for a profit.

The Anatomy of the Glitch

According to RJCmedia's video, the process was surprisingly simple. He purchased a used Switch 2 unit for approximately $415 (£309). By immediately trading the console back in while simultaneously purchasing a pre-owned game, he triggered a promotional bonus that skewed the system's valuation logic.

'Infinite money glitch, people!' RJCmedia announced in his video, visibly amused by the discovery. 'If you buy a Switch 2, you can trade it for more than you paid for it.'

While the YouTuber initially claimed to receive $445 (£331) back, GameStop's internal data suggested the returns were even higher under certain conditions. By repeating this process at multiple branches over the course of two days, RJCmedia reportedly amassed $150 (£112) in profit alongside a stack of free video games.

GameStop Issues a Patch

It did not take long for the retailer to notice the discrepancy. As the video began to circulate online, GameStop moved quickly to update its trade-in values and close the loophole. In a statement addressing the incident, the company explained exactly how their systems had been tricked.

'By purchasing a Nintendo Switch 2 for $414.99 (£308) and then immediately trading it back in, along with the purchase of a pre-owned game, a promotional bonus was triggered that increased the Switch 2 trade credit to $472.50 (£351.50)', the retail company explained on X.

Essentially, the specific promotion applied to the trade-in credit outweighed the retail cost of the second-hand console, creating a deficit for the retailer with every transaction. GameStop has since advised customers that the exploit is no longer active, issuing a statement that balanced corporate firmness with a touch of humour.

'GameStop remains committed to offering promotions that reward our customers, and while we applaud the creativity, we gently remind everyone that our stores are not designed to function as infinite money printers', they stated.

By purchasing a Nintendo Switch 2 for $414.99 and then immediately trading it back in along with the purchase of a pre-owned game, a… pic.twitter.com/F2D2v41IeQ — GameStop (@gamestop) January 20, 2026

A History of Retail Chaos

This incident is merely the latest in a series of bizarre trade-in stories involving the retailer. As the gaming market settles into 2026, GameStop has continued to experiment with viral marketing strategies.

Only last month, the company organised a chaotic 'trade anything' event, which saw customers queuing up to sell an array of miscellaneous household items. The promotion became the stuff of internet legend after it was reported that staff had accepted everything from old toasters to taxidermied animals in exchange for store credit.

While the 'infinite money glitch' has now been patched out of existence, it serves as a humorous reminder of the complexities of retail algorithms. For a brief window, life imitated art, and a savvy gamer managed to play the system — at least until the developers released an update.