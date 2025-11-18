GameStop is about to host its first-ever event that could redefine what customers think they can trade in. On Saturday, 6 December 2025, the retailer will hold 'Trade Anything Day', allowing people to exchange almost any item for store credit. This initiative promises a broad scope of trade-ins, but there are limits and conditions that must be understood before participating.

Traditionally, GameStop's trade-in programme focused on video games, consoles, and related accessories. However, the upcoming event expands this to include almost any item that fits within specific size restrictions. Customers can bring in items of their choice, whether old electronics, craft materials, or even taxidermy, subject to certain rules. The key requirement is that the item must fit inside a box measuring 20x20x20 centimetres. Importantly, only one item can be traded in per person during the event.

The event is scheduled for 6 December 2025 and aims to attract a wide range of trade-ins. Customers will receive store credit in exchange, though GameStop has yet to disclose how the value of each item will be calculated. The retailer has stated that guidance on valuation methods will be issued closer to the date.

What Can Be Traded In on Trade Anything Day?

Nearly anything that fits within the size limit is eligible, subject to some restrictions. Items made by customers, including craft creations like knitted or sculpted objects, can be traded in if they fit inside the specified box. Even a taxidermist's work is accepted, provided it complies with the size restriction.

Walk into any store and literally trade almost anything in exchange for store credit. pic.twitter.com/lIL7ShkskG — GameStop (@gamestop) November 17, 2025

Conversely, certain objects are explicitly barred from trade-in. Hazardous waste, chemicals, and liquids are forbidden for safety reasons. Items containing lithium-ion batteries, such as smartphones or laptops (with some exceptions), are not accepted due to fire risk. Weapons, ammunition, and live animals are also excluded, along with illegal or legal drugs, alcohol, and pharmaceuticals. Electronics like printers, DVD players, and digital picture frames are not eligible, though some MacBooks may be accepted as per standard trade policies. Gift cards, explicit items, or anything resembling body parts are strictly prohibited. GameStop employees retain the right to refuse any item they deem inappropriate or unsafe for trade.

Will You Earn More as a GameStop Pro Member?

For now, questions remain about whether loyalty programme members will benefit from higher trade-in values. GameStop has not yet clarified if Pro members will receive additional store credit or preferential treatment during the event. Further information is expected as the date approaches, and customers are advised to check for updates if they plan to participate.

Can You Truly Trade Anything on 'Trade Anything Day'?

While the event's name suggests an open-ended opportunity, the reality is more nuanced. The size limit, safety restrictions, and prohibited items mean that not every object can be traded in. Employees have discretion to reject items at their judgment. Nonetheless, the event offers a notable expansion of what is typically accepted, and it could allow for some surprising trade-ins.

*Limit ONE item per customer. Exclusions include: Stolen items of any kind, unless it’s Half-Life 3. Your cousin’s mixtape. Your ex’s espresso machine. Dirty clothes of any kind including but not limited to socks, underwear, t-shirts, pants, shorts, and underwear (seriously,… — GameStop (@gamestop) November 17, 2025

Public Response and Online Reception

Response online has been eager, if mixed. 'GameStop employees are about to see items no human should ever have to appraise.' While many have expressed excitement, making jokes on X and Reddit, others are calling the drive a 'high-effort garbage collection service' saying, 'the employees are about to get rugged'.