Imagine switching from a heart-pounding PS5 session of Elden Ring to an Xbox Halo marathon in just three seconds – no cables yanked, no consoles swapped, just pure gaming bliss.

In a world besieged by console wars and cluttered living rooms buckling under bulky hardware, Chinese YouTuber Xiao Ningzi has unleashed the Ningtendo PXBOX 5: a jaw-dropping 3-in-1 mod that fuses the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch 2 into one sleek, triangular tower.

This prototype, shared on her 小宁子 XNZ channel in November 2025, isn't up for grabs, yet it paints a thrilling blueprint for gaming that sees a future free from platform rivalries.

The Modder Behind the Madness

Xiao Ningzi, a self-taught engineering whiz, uploaded her magnum opus in November 2025, blending ancient craftsmanship with cutting-edge tech. 'The goal is simple: stop forcing players to buy multiple machines just to reach different exclusives,' the video narrative proclaims.

Drawing inspiration from Apple's Mac Pro 'trash can,' she meticulously stripped down the consoles to their bare motherboards, aiming to shrink three hulking systems into one space-saving footprint. Her channel, boasting thousands of views, celebrates this as a tribute to a 'utopia without console wars.'

A Triangular Tower of Power

At its core lies a bespoke triangular aluminium heatsink, forged via lost-PLA (polylactic acid) casting, a modern twist on Bronze Age lost-wax techniques. Xiao 3D-printed a PLA model, encased it in heatproof gypsum, baked it for 12 hours, then poured molten aluminium at 700 degrees Celsius.

After overcoming numerous setbacks, such as cracking moulds and premature solidification, she was able to create a shared thermal block that securely mounts each motherboard on one face

Gallium nitride is a wide bandgap semiconductor that enables smaller, more efficient power supplies by handling higher voltages and temperatures with lower heat loss compared to traditional silicon-based alternatives.

Meanwhile, the Switch 2 docks via a clever 3D-printed 'toaster' pop-up mechanism crafted from resilient PETG springs. PETG, short for Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, is a durable 3D printing filament known for its strength, flexibility and impact resistance, making it ideal for creating functional springs that maintain their elasticity under repeated stress, unlike more brittle materials such as PLA.

Switching in the Blink of an Eye

An Arduino-driven button crowns the tower, cycling platforms with an LED strip glow: blue for PS5, green for Xbox, red for Switch 2. Boot times are blisteringly fast: under five seconds, often three.

Crucially, HDMI and power cables remain perpetually plugged in, eliminating the tedious hassle of swapping boxes or wrestling with tangles. Demos showcase seamless transitions, from the epic realms of Elden Ring on PS5 to pulse-racing Xbox titles, all without a hint of overheating.

The "Ningtendo PXBOX 5" is a wild 3-in-1 console mod that fits a PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch 2 into a single Mac Pro-style chassis. To build the custom triangular heatsink, the creator used ancient lost-wax casting techniques instead of expensive CNC… pic.twitter.com/2gmlQyEY6G — GameGPU (@GameGPU_com) January 19, 2026

Performance Without Compromise

Stress-tested with demanding fare, the PXBOX 5 holds steady at 60 degrees Celsius after 30 minutes of Elden Ring. Standby draw is a miserly 4W per board, enabling parallel powering without excess.

Of course, caveats persist: only one console can run at a time, repairs could prove a nightmare for the uninitiated and optical drives are jettisoned in favour of digital downloads. Yet, for space-strapped gamers juggling multiple ecosystems, this represents nothing short of a revelation.

This isn't mass-market magic yet, but Xiao Ningzi's creation exposes the console divide as artificial.

In an era of burgeoning cross-play features and game subscription services, could it inspire official all-in-one hybrids from the big players? For now, it's a modder's bold manifesto: unity over rivalry, one lightning-fast flash at a time.