Forget lofty policy debates and carefully worded statements — the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom is now operating as a relentless, headline-grabbing political provocateur, and its target is none other than President Donald Trump.

The latest instalment in this highly public feud saw Newsom's team engage in some extraordinary 'rage-baiting', declaring a political foe, Joe Biden, 'The Best President in Modern American History' in a social media post, accompanying the message with an image and the simple, defiant caption: 'TRUE'. This kind of open, pointed mockery from an official state-level press office is highly unusual, reflecting a deliberate strategy to troll the president, who remains a central figure in American politics.

The relentless mocking of Donald Trump appears to have begun several months ago, following a clash earlier this year when Trump ordered National Guard troops into Los Angeles in June. Since then, the antagonism has escalated from social media jibes to a full, satirical broadside aimed at Trump's favourite talking point: his own perfect health.

The New Front Line in the War on Donald Trump: Trolling by Press Release

The feud intensified last week after the White House released a memo detailing the findings of President Donald Trump's physical exam. The memo was explicitly designed to reassure the public following lingering questions over the Republican's cognitive and physical fitness, and revealed that the president had undergone an MRI in October as part of a preventative screening regimen for men in his age bracket.

Dr. Sean Barbabella, the presidential physician, confirmed in the statement that Trump's physical exam included 'advanced imaging' that is 'standard for an executive physical' in his age group, and concluded that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was 'perfectly normal'.

Newsom's team immediately seized the opportunity, responding with a devastatingly satirical 'press release' of their own. The piece was jokingly attributed to a fictional 'Dr. Dolittle' — a clear, humorous reference to Hugh Lofting's series of children's books about a doctor who could talk to animals. It described Newsom himself as the 'healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history', ruthlessly skewering the typical way Trump embellishes and exaggerates his own cognitive functions and medical tests.

The letter continued in that same over-the-top tone, listing a series of fictional medical examinations for the governor, all exclaiming that Newsom was a picture of perfect health. It likened his bone density to that of a 'redwood' tree, said his heart rate seemed like he was as if he was 'meditating or just naturally enlightened', and declared his cardiovascular scans the 'best we've ever'.

The punchline, however, was reserved for the end, as Newsom's press office pivoted from parody to pointed critique, contrasting the governor's work ethic with the president's publicly known habits.

Donald Trump's 'Perfect' MRI: The Medical Details Behind the Political Skirmish

'While we do not typically comment on the health of other elected officials, we are aware of a letter released today from the White House claiming that President Trump is in excellent health', the satirical letter stated.

The final paragraph of the release directly attacked the lifestyle consequences of President Donald Trump's age and health, contrasting them with Newsom's own perceived vigour. Newsom's Press Office wrote in the release: 'We'll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require 'executive time' to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa'.

The White House had released Barbabella's memo only after Trump had publicly stated he would release the results of the scan. In a casual exchange with reporters while travelling back to Washington from Florida on a Sunday, the president claimed the MRI results were 'perfect', adding, 'If you want to have it released, I'll release it'.

Curiously, Trump himself claimed he had 'no idea' what part of his body the MRI was for: 'It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it'.

Medical experts generally concur that doctors typically order an MRI to aid in diagnosing symptoms or to monitor an ongoing health issue. So-called 'preventive' cardiac and abdominal MRIs are not part of routine screening recommendations. What Trump's doctor called an 'executive physical' generally refers to adding extra, non-routine tests, including MRIs, to pricey and lengthy exams that are not covered by insurance and are heavily marketed to wealthy individuals.

This detail is significant. It suggests the need for the scan was less about a 'routine' check and more about an expensive, non-standard medical deep dive, providing plenty of political ammunition for rivals like Gavin Newsom, who are more than happy to use their own official channels to keep the president's health concerns firmly in the spotlight.

This escalating feud proves that for top-tier politicians like Gavin Newsom, audacious mockery has become as potent a political weapon as any policy platform. By releasing a satirical medical report to lampoon President Donald Trump's health and work ethic, the California governor is not simply trolling; he is calculatedly positioning himself as a vigorous, sharp alternative. This saga serves as a reminder that every public statement, medical report, and perceived physical flaw will be ruthlessly weaponised in the lead-up to the next election.