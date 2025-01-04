Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has faced a heart-wrenching start to the year following the passing of his father, Sonny Smart, on 4 January. Sonny, aged 76, died from complications after hip surgery following a fall in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.

Although the loss is recent, Kirby had previously spoken about the emotional challenges of watching his parents, Sonny and Sharon Smart, grow older and face health struggles. These poignant reflections, shared ahead of the 2023 College Football Playoff (CFP) national title game, now hold even greater weight as he mourns his father's passing.

A Tragic Turn of Events

Sonny fell while walking during the day on 31 December and fractured his hip. He was hospitalised and underwent surgery at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Despite the medical team's efforts, complications arose, and Sonny succumbed to his injuries at 12:15 a.m. on 4 January.

In a heartfelt statement, the Smart family expressed gratitude to the Ochsner staff for their care and requested prayers for strength and guidance. Kirby Smart, his siblings, and their mother, Sharon, were at Sonny's bedside during his final moments.

A Coach and a Father

Sonny Smart was a revered high school football coach in Georgia, known for his leadership at Bainbridge High School and Rabun County High. Over a 20-year career, Sonny amassed a record of 90-78-1, shaping countless young athletes while instilling values that Kirby credits with his own coaching success.

"He taught me so much about the right way to handle things," Kirby said. "Control the controllables. The moment's never too big if you're prepared. He was a very wise man, a man of few words, and I've tried to follow his mantra as a coach."

Kirby also reflected on how playing under his father during his formative years in South Georgia influenced his career: "I've evolved as a coach from working under others, but a lot of my core beliefs came from the way he ran our high school programmes."

The Worst Part of Ageing Parents

This is not the first time Kirby Smart has spoken candidly about his father's health. In January 2023, ahead of the College Football Playoff (CFP) national title game, Kirby revealed that Sonny and Sharon Smart were unable to attend due to health concerns.

"It hurts me that he and my mum won't be here," Kirby said during CFP media day. "But I know it's the right decision for him. Nothing worse than watching your parents grow old. It's like taxes—it's inevitable. They're going to get old. And that's been tough."

Despite his parents' absence, Kirby led the Bulldogs to victory in the national championship game that year, a triumph he credited to the values his father instilled in him.

A Legacy Remembered

Born in Columbia, Alabama, Sonny Smart played college football at Samford University before embarking on his coaching career. He later became a regular presence at Georgia games after Kirby took the head coaching role at his alma mater in 2016.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey offered condolences, saying: "Sonny Smart touched many people in his life. I had the privilege to visit with Sonny many times and enjoyed every conversation. Our sympathies go out to Kirby Smart and his family."

The Bulldogs, reeling from the personal loss, suffered a 23-10 defeat to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl on 2 January. While the game's outcome was a disappointment, the team and its supporters rallied around Kirby during his time of grief.

As Kirby continues to lead Georgia's football programme, he does so carrying the lessons his father imparted: resilience, preparation, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. Sonny's legacy lives on in his son's achievements and the values he brings to his team.