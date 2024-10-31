Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's accomplishments on the baseball field are complemented by the steadfast support of his wife, Chelsea Freeman. Known for her business ventures, family devotion, and frequent presence at Freddie's games, Chelsea has gained her own fan following. Here's a closer look at who Chelsea Freeman is, how she and Freddie met, her business pursuits, and the life they share with their children.

Who Is Freddie Freeman's Wife, Chelsea Freeman?

Chelsea Freeman, formerly Chelsea Marie Goff, was born on 24 April 1991 in Florida. Raised in the Sunshine State, Chelsea attended the University of Central Florida (UCF), where she explored a career in modelling before transitioning to real estate. In 2013, she began working as a real estate agent with Keller Williams in Atlanta, a role that coincided with her growing relationship with Freddie Freeman, then an emerging star with the Atlanta Braves.

According to Life & Style, her dedication to Freddie and his career quickly made her a beloved figure among MLB fans. Chelsea often shares snapshots of their family life, fashion insights, and messages of encouragement on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her life beyond the stands.

A College Romance: How Chelsea Met Freddie Freeman

Chelsea and Freddie's love story began in 2011 when Chelsea was a student at UCF, and Freddie had just started his MLB journey with the Braves. Their relationship quickly deepened, and by January 2014, Freddie proposed to Chelsea in a romantic sunset setting aboard a boat in Miami, a moment Chelsea shared online with family and friends.

According to People, the couple married later that year at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami, solidifying their bond in a heartwarming ceremony attended by loved ones. Chelsea has since remained by Freddie's side through the highs and lows of his career, including his high-profile transfer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 after more than a decade with the Braves.

Growing Their Family Amidst Fertility Challenges

Chelsea and Freddie's family journey has been marked by both joy and challenges. Their first child, Frederick Charles Freeman II (known as "Charlie"), was born on 15 September 2016 after Chelsea endured an emergency cesarean section. Following Charlie's birth, the couple encountered difficulties in expanding their family. According to People, Chelsea has been open about the emotional toll of this experience, sharing, "You are so drained because you don't know why... How is this part of God's plan?"

Ultimately, the Freemans chose surrogacy, welcoming their second son, Brandon John, on 20 December 2020. In an unexpected twist, Chelsea discovered she was pregnant during the surrogacy process, and on 14 February 2021, the family celebrated the birth of their third son, Maximus Turner. Known affectionately as "twins with a twist," Brandon and Maximus are a testament to the couple's perseverance and love for their family.

The Chelsea Freeman Collection: Building a Business Empire

Chelsea has successfully balanced her roles as a mother and MLB spouse with her entrepreneurial ambitions. In 2021, she launched The Chelsea Freeman Collection, an online boutique that offers game-day attire and accessories for sports fans. The collection includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and jewellery, many of which Chelsea models on her social media accounts. Catering to fans of both the Braves and Dodgers, the boutique reflects the Freeman family's ties to both teams.

Per reports from Life & Style, Chelsea's brand has attracted a loyal following and become a popular choice for baseball enthusiasts seeking stylish game-day apparel. This business allows Chelsea to merge her love for fashion and baseball, resonating with fans and celebrating her family's legacy in the sport.

A Health Challenge: Maximus' Guillain-Barré Syndrome Diagnosis

In July 2024, the Freemans faced a new challenge when Maximus was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition. Maximus initially experienced severe muscle weakness and was unable to stand or walk without pain, eventually leading to full-body paralysis. As reported by the New York Post, the Freemans shared Maximus' diagnosis on social media, calling it "the hardest and scariest days of our lives." Maximus has shown promising signs of recovery with the help of extensive physical therapy, and Chelsea has updated fans on his progress, expressing gratitude for the support they've received from family, friends, and medical professionals.