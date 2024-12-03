The German island of Borkum has long celebrated the Klaasohm festival, a tradition rooted in pagan customs. However, following allegations of assault and a revealing television exposé, the annual event—where men chased women with cow horns and administered spankings—has been cancelled.

The Borkum Lads Club, organisers of the festival since the 1830s, issued an apology for "historical actions of past years" and affirmed their commitment to eliminating "any form of violence against women," according to DW.

A Tradition Under Scrutiny

During the Klaasohm festival, six unmarried men, all native to Borkum with at least one island-born parent, would don woollen costumes to embody the "Klaasohm" figure. Accompanied by a man dressed as a milkmaid, known as the Wiefke, they would pursue women through the town, striking their buttocks with bull horns. Villagers, referred to as "catchers," assisted by restraining the women until the Klaasohms arrived to administer the beatings. Following this ordeal, the women were given gingerbread cakes.

This ritual dates back to the 17th and 18th centuries when fishermen, returning from prolonged voyages, would reassert their dominance over the island in a symbolic display of power. Despite its historical roots, the tradition has faced increasing criticism for its violent nature.

Revelations and Public Outcry

Public backlash intensified after a documentary by the ARD magazine "Panorama" unveiled aggressive assaults on women during the festival. Some women reported enduring beatings so severe that they suffered bruises lasting several days. One anonymous victim recounted, "I really cried and was angry at myself for going along with it." Another woman described resisting three men attempting to drag her into a van, only to be labelled "mentally ill" for defending herself. These incidents were detailed in the documentary.

The exposé prompted officials from Lower Saxony to intervene. Christine Arbogast, a state secretary in the Ministry of Social Affairs, stated, "Anyone who wants to be spanked with a horn is allowed to do so, but those who don't must be respected," as cited in DW's report.

Organisers Attempt Damage Control

Borkum's mayor, Jürgen Akkermann, dismissed the documentary as "dubious" and defended the festival as a community tradition celebrated by people of all ages. However, the Borkum Lads Club acknowledged the gravity of the accusations, stating they would reframe the event to eliminate violence.

Fearing public exposure, organisers had advised participants against sharing festival content on social media. Their concerns materialised when the documentary, Hunting Women with Bull Horns, garnered 700,000 views within two days. A former Klaasohm participant admitted the ritual was deeply ingrained in local culture, saying, "The image of women that comes through the backdoor says a lot if you think you have the right to beat women once a year," per the Telegraph.

A Controversial Legacy

Following the exposé, the organisers faced mounting pressure to address the festival's violent elements. The Borkumer Jungens e.V. 1830, the association responsible for Klaasohm, acknowledged their mistake in avoiding earlier media scrutiny. They issued a statement admitting, "The report, which paints a distorted picture of the festival, is a result of us rejecting requests for transparency," as mentioned in NDR's coverage.

The festival will continue in a reimagined format that omits any form of violence. The shift marks a significant change in preserving cultural traditions while aligning with contemporary values of respect and safety. While some residents mourn the loss of a centuries-old tradition, others welcome the change as a step toward ensuring respect and dignity for all participants.