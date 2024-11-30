Authorities are urging British travellers heading to Tenerife and Lanzarote this Christmas to exercise caution due to heightened health risks. Visitors are advised to wear masks in public spaces and ensure their vaccinations are up to date as the Canary Islands experience a surge in serious winter viruses, including COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Current Health Situation in Tenerife

The Canary Islands have reported a significant increase in viral infections since August, with a rate of 794 cases per 100,000 residents compared to England's much lower 60 per 100,000. As the islands prepare to welcome over 15 million international tourists in 2024, health officials anticipate a continued rise in infections. Ana Joyanes, president of the Canary Islands Association of Primary Care Physicians, warns that cases could peak at 1,296 per 100,000 by mid-December.

The overlapping symptoms of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19—such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath—make these viruses difficult to distinguish. While healthy adults may experience mild symptoms, the elderly, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and young children are at greater risk of severe illness.

Recommendations for Travellers

Tenerife remains a sought-after winter holiday destination for Brits due to its sunny weather and proximity. However, travellers are advised to prioritise their health and safety. Joyanes stresses the importance of being up to date with vaccinations, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children.

Vaccination services are increasingly accessible, with Boots offering free RSV vaccinations for vulnerable individuals until August 2025. Additionally, Joyanes recommends that anyone showing respiratory symptoms wear a mask to minimise the risk of transmission. The Ministry of Health in the Canary Islands is also considering reinstating mandatory mask-wearing in high-risk areas such as hospitals.

Rising Concerns Over a 'Quad-demic'

Experts are warning of the potential for a 'quad-demic'—a simultaneous surge of COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and norovirus. Each of these viruses poses serious health risks and, when combined, could result in severe complications such as lung function impairment, chronic kidney disease, migraines, and heart problems.

Nutritionist Rhian Stephensen underscores the importance of preventive measures, including frequent hand washing, wearing masks, and maintaining a diet rich in vegetables. "Prevention is key," Stephensen notes, urging travellers to adopt these habits to protect themselves during the holiday season.

Lessons from Previous Outbreaks

Past incidents in the Canary Islands highlight the need for vigilance. In 2021, a young woman with no underlying health conditions tragically succumbed to COVID-19. Last Christmas, traveller Davis Paukstys issued a warning after experiencing severe illness linked to a suspected norovirus outbreak on the islands. Paukstys described symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and lethargy, which disrupted his holiday. "It ruined our whole trip," he shared, advising future visitors to take precautions.

With rising cases of respiratory viruses in Tenerife and Lanzarote, health officials emphasise the importance of staying informed and prepared. By ensuring vaccinations are current, wearing masks in crowded areas, and practising good hygiene, visitors can minimise health risks while enjoying their holiday.