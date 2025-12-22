This year's Game of the Year Awards may have crowned Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but 9 of the significant awards landed in the hands of Sucker Punch Productions, notably Ghost of Yōtei, Ghost of Tsushima's successor.

Since its launch in early October this year, Ghost of Yōtei has received praise and sold millions of copies. As the year ends, Sucker Punch Productions and Sony played Santa by low-key rolling out a limited-time offer for PSN or PlayStation Network players of the game.

Gamers from several regions get the chance to claim free profile avatars- one for each of the eight areas- prompting a wave of praise from fans in the gaming community. Here's why fans are saying the profile avatars are worth the frenzy.

PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards🏅



We won in 9 categories!🏆



Best New Character

Best Story (Gold Trophy)

Best Graphical Showcase

Best Art Direction

Best Audio Design

Best Accessibility Features

Best Use of Dualsense

Best PS5 Game

Studio of the Year (Silver Trophy)… https://t.co/iirIN9xAdL — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) December 19, 2025

Rare Holiday Gift: Free PSN Avatar Codes

Sucker Punch Productions' special gift to PlayStation Network fans was a list of eight free avatars players could redeem through the PlayStation Store, one for each region. The Ghost of Yōtei PlayStation avatars' codes listed were:

Americas - 8GGE-5H6P-QMTC

Europe/Australia - QEH9-3Q25-5QMB

Asia - BD8B-8C53-6CND

Korea - 6HP7-NHQ2-FJED

Japan - DMH5-XBJD-KXCQ

As a gift from us to you, we have 8 new #GhostofYotei PlayStation avatars 🎉



Redeem code through PlayStation Store:



Internet connection and account… pic.twitter.com/GnlvymzDWm — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) December 19, 2025

The codes unlock stunning avatar designs from different characters of the game that PSN players can use on their player profiles.

Freebies as Brand Engagement

Sony and Sucker Punch Productions are offering a holiday giveaway that is likely pushing for brand engagement, and so far, it's doing the job. The action-adventure game Ghost of Yōtei, a sequel to 2020's critically acclaimed game Ghost of Tsushima, is described by the Guardian as 'brutal and stunningly beautiful samurai revenge quest,' while Khelnow reported Ghost of Yōtei as 'the number 1 pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store' in multiple regions across the globe back in May.

Since its release in October, Ghost of Yōtei gained a 'Very Favourable' Metascore from Metacritic, with users describing the game as having stunning graphics and 'everything a sequel should be.'

IGN published a review of the game, praising the game: 'an enormous and densely packed samurai adventure that often left me completely awestruck with both its visual spectacle and excellent combat.' Fans of the game on Reddit responded positively to the free avatar giveaway.

Got it, thanks! Finished the game first time yesterday, was so great!! pic.twitter.com/cUv1MLZxsL — BreadOnAStick 🇳🇴 (@BreadOnAStick_) December 19, 2025

As the calendar year comes to an end, the avatar codes giveaway gives Sony and Sucker Punch the chance to keep Ghost of Yōtei relevant, particularly since it runs on a highly competitive market of games released in 2025- especially the critically acclaimed and GOTY winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Fans are quick to grab Sucker Punch's holiday offering, the free Ghost of Yōtei PlayStation avatars, because they can personalise their PlayStation Network Profile without paying a single penny.