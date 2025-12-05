The PlayStation 5's DualSense is considered by many as one of the best modern controllers, thanks to its array of features. If there's one thing to say, it's that the battery life has always been subpar.

That could all be changing soon, though, as new findings suggest a new version of the controller comes with a more extended, more efficient battery.

DualSense V2 Launching Alongside Pro And Slim Bundles

Tech specialist Modyfikator89 has been busy tearing down the revised PS5 Pro model. One of the discoveries he made is that a new DualSense controller model is shipping out with current PS5 bundles as well.

BREAKING NEWS: CAN'T BELIEVE IT! 🤯

Sony has finally fixed the biggest PS5 flaw. The new DualSense V2 (CFI-ZCT2W) is an absolute game changer.

My test: OVER 15 HOURS of continuous play with all DualSense features used! 🔥

CRUSHES the DualSense Edge and all previous pads.

Test… pic.twitter.com/xfCdo681MG — modyfikatorcasper (@Modyfikator89) December 4, 2025

The DualSense features better battery life, a feature many players have been longing for since the console launched. While dismantling the controller, Modyfikator89 found that it uses a BDM-060 board, which helps it operate more efficiently.

There were, though, compromises, as Sony removed the secondary mic on the newer models. Although it hasn't been tested yet, removing the second mic could affect the controller's ability to filter out background noise.

15-Hour DualSense V2 Battery Life Confirmed

The units began shipping out in September 2025. Those looking for a new console should look for the PS5 Pro model CFI-7121 or the PS5 Slim CFI-2116. These will come with the revamped controller, or the DualSense V2, as other players would call it.

The tech specialist tested how long the batteries lasted; they ran for 15 hours while all features were used. The controllers have surpassed the runtime of all DualSense models so far, including the DualSense Edge.

When it launched, the DualSense was criticised for lasting around 3-4 hours despite running on the lowest light and sound settings. It pales in comparison to the DualShock 4's runtime, which could reach between 4 and 8 hours. Fans are hoping that the DualSense Edge will get the much-needed upgrade as well.

Other than the DualSense, Modyfikator didn't find any significant findings when disassembling the PS5 Pro and Slim consoles.

DualSense Drops To Lowest Price Amid New Model Release

With the launch of the improved controllers, now might be the best time to get Sony's DualSense. According to Kotaku, the controller hit its lowest price this week during Cyber Monday sales.

The controller has always been criticised for being expensive. With the new deals, however, it can now be bought for as low as $55 (£41.75). Without discounts, the price of a DualSense is $75.99 (£56.70).

The discounted price is available in most mainstream retailers, as well as in Sony's storefront. It is still unclear how widespread the distribution of the new DualSense controllers is. There's a chance that most of the controllers on sale are still the old model.

Better Battery Life Expands to Special Edition Controllers

For those heading out to buy from physical stores, one way to tell if the controller is a new model is to check the product code on the box. The newer models are CFI-ZCT2W. Aside from the standard DualSense colourways, some special edition controllers, like the Ghost of Yotei edition, now also have better battery life.