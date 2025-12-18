PlayStation Plus subscribers are being urged to check their libraries, as Sony is conducting a cleanup of the Game Catalogue ahead of 2026. This is just in time as December 2025's new lineup begins rolling out across global regions soon.

Unlike PS Plus Free Games, those in the Game Catalogue aren't for the players to keep. Once these are gone from the list, they won't be playable anymore.

Games Leaving PS Plus in January 2026

Based on the current 'Last Chance to Play' section of the Japanese PS Store, as spotted by PlayStation Lifestyle, the following titles are scheduled to leave PS Plus Extra and Premium:

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Monopoly Plus

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for December includes:



🏜️ Assassin’s Creed Mirage

🐉 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

🛹 Skate Story

☁️ Granblue Fantasy: Relink



…and more. Full details: https://t.co/RkPZeV1pPy pic.twitter.com/3LVEKnkL9l — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 10, 2025

While the list is relatively short for now, Sony has a history of expanding the 'Last Chance to Play' section later in the month. That means more games could still be added before January arrives.

All four titles are expected to leave the service around 20 January 2026, coinciding with the arrival of January's PS Plus Extra and Premium additions.

Since Sony adds more games to Extra and Premium account subscriptions, it's expected that they remove existing games from them regularly. At most, the games can last a couple of months before being removed, so players have a lot of opportunities to play.

Unfortunately, there aren't any tell-tale signs when Sony is going to remove a title. They only announce which games will be removed at least a month in advance.

Mixed Reaction to December's Additions

The news comes as Sony rolls out December 2025's PS Plus lineup for Extra and Premium subscribers. Headlining the month are Assassin's Creed Mirage and Wo Long: as per PlayStation's post on X. Newly released indie title Skate Story is also already available on the service.

From 16 December, Extra and Premium members can access:

Assassin's Creed Mirage | PS5, PS4

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | PS5, PS4

Granblue Fantasy: Relink | PS5, PS4

Planet Coaster 2 | PS5

Cat Quest 3 | PS5, PS4

Lego Horizon Adventures | PS5

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix | PS5, PS4

Paw Patrol World | PS5, PS4

Premium members also gain access to one classic title this month:

Soulcalibur 3 | PS5, PS4

Despite the breadth of new additions, the December lineup has drawn a mixed response, particularly from Premium and Deluxe subscribers.

Once again, only a single classic game has been added, and Sony has yet to clarify ongoing concerns around the apparent removal of PSVR2 titles from the Premium tier.

Indie standout Skate Story was one of the month's biggest success stories, receiving widespread acclaim for its unique style and inventive premise.

Sony is expected to update regional PlayStation Stores throughout December, which could mean more titles are still flagged for removal ahead of January 2026. For now, PS Plus members keen to experience the departing games, particularly Like A Dragon Gaiden, may want to prioritise them before time runs out.

As ever, Sony has yet to comment on further removals officially, but subscribers will be watching closely as the service heads into 2026. For now, we haven't yet seen what the free games are for next month. We'll likely see those by the last week of December.