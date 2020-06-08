A gargantuan asteroid is set to fly by Earth this Monday, according to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). This happens to be one of the few monstrous asteroids that will be at their closest approach to our planet this month.

As per NASA's JPL Small-body database browser and tracker, the asteroid that is known as 2013-XA22 will breach the MOID on June 8 at 3:40 PM UTC. According to the data, it will be closer than the 2002 NN4 asteroid that passed through the planet this weekend.

The space rock is currently in constellation Leo and will be at its closest approach to earth at 00368663 au. It has a diameter of 160 metres and is moving with a relative velocity of 24,050 kmph.

Classified as Apollo asteroids, 2013-XA22 comes under the group of near-earth objects that are said to be "potentially hazardous." Given its classification, if it collides with earth it could cause severe damage. However, NASA clarified this massive asteroid is not a threat to our planet on its upcoming trip. The space rock is safely going to pass by our planet from a distance of 0.01958 astronomical units or 1,820,000 miles at its closest approach.

The space rock visiting us was first observed on December 12, 2013. After its Monday's trip, it will pay another visit on December 21, 2021.

2013 XA22 comes after monstrous 2002 NN4 that passed by Earth on Saturday, June 6, at a safe distance that is 13 times the distance of the Moon from Earth, as per NASA's Asteroid Watch. Meanwhile, 2013 XA22 is not the only one coming close to Earth on June 8, there is KZ3 2020 that will remain at 0.008181 au, according to CNEOS.

Another 'potentially hazardous' asteroid termed as 2010 NY65 will be crossing Earth on Wednesday, June 24. According to the space agency, it will approach within 0.0275 au which is equivalent to 10.7 lunar distances from Earth.

Scientists have studied this visitor extensively because it makes an annual visit to the planet from 2015. This is predicted to go on until 2022. It was first discovered on July 10, 2010, by the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer spacecraft.