In the bustling digital age, the convergence of entrepreneurship and social media marketing has created some of the most innovative and successful business ventures. Among these, Gift By Anida stands out as a prime example.

Founded by the dynamic Albanian entrepreneur Shkelzen Krajku in June 2019, this giveaway brand and agency has made an indelible mark in social media marketing, particularly on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Their prizes come in both small and big packages - from simple giveaways from brands, to more exciting gifts like the newest iPhones, scooters, premium dream cars and even cash when partnering with famous brand ambassadors.

Pandemic baby

Gift By Anida's journey began amidst the global chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. In a world grappling with unprecedented challenges, many businesses sought refuge in the digital world, hoping to establish a foothold on various social media platforms.

In this challenging climate, Gift By Anida emerged, offering aid to brands in Albania. By leveraging the power of social media, the company helped numerous local businesses amass significant followings on Instagram and TikTok, thus cementing its reputation as a rising star in digital marketing.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit of Shkelzen Krajku, the visionary behind Gift by Anida, has been instrumental in steering the brand toward success. When asked about the most challenging aspect of his journey, Krajku highlighted the initial struggle to gain the trust of businesses and establish credibility.

Setting Gift By Anida apart was no small feat in a market flooded with digital marketing ventures. Yet, through perseverance and innovative strategies, Krajku and his team overcame these hurdles and set new benchmarks in the industry.

High-profile Collabs

Several high-profile collaborations have marked the company's stellar growth trajectory. In 2020, partnering with renowned singer and actress Enca Haxhiu elevated the strategy to a new level, enhancing trust and attracting increased business participation.

In 2022, the brand joined forces with Beatrix Ramosaj, a renowned singer in Kosovo and Albania. This partnership underscored Gift by Anida's expanding influence in the regional entertainment industry. The following year, in 2023, the brand collaborated with actor Eglein Laknori, further solidifying its status as a significant player in social media marketing.

The Latest Milestone: A partnership with Noizy

2024 has ushered in a new chapter for Gift by Anida, announcing a partnership with the acclaimed Albanian singer Noizy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, representing the brand's foray into the broader European market.

With Noizy's extensive fanbase and Gift By Anida's expertise in digital marketing, this partnership is poised to create a ripple effect across the continent, opening new doors for the brand and the artists it collaborates with.

Gift By Anida continues to evolve and expand its horizons and it is a testament to the power of innovation, strategic partnerships, and the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship.

In the words of CEO Shkelzen Krajku, "Our journey is not just about building a brand; it's about redefining the landscape of social media marketing and creating new opportunities for artists and businesses alike."