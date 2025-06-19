With recession seemingly on the horizon amidst global economic uncertainty and instability, the gig economy is witnessing a renewed boost this year, especially in the US.

This was disclosed by Ania Smith, the CEO of online freelance marketplace Taskrabbit, who stated that gig workers are seeing an uptick, indicating a rising need for Americans to earn extra cash during these times.

More Supply Than Demand at Platform

In an interview by The Verge's "Decoder" podcast, Ania said they have seen more supply than they can handle on the platform, adding that they now have waitlists in many cities as they want to ensure that work is available for everyone registering.

'As the economy has changed over the last few years — especially over the last couple of years as we've seen a bit more struggle — we've had thousands and thousands of Taskers applying every year. It's 15% to 20% more than the year before,' she said.

When asked whether this data represents a 'recession' indicator for the US economy, Ania was quick to dismiss this as 'uncertainty', given how various recession forecasts in recent years have proved to be wrong.

'There's just a lot of uncertainty overall. It's very hard to predict what's going to happen with tariffs, with bond yields, with interest rates, with the housing market. All I can say is we see an increase in Tasker applications. I'm not sure that that indicates a recession is coming,' she added.

Responding to Work Demand

Ania's statement precedes a recent update from Taskrabbit with the launch of 'Partner Pages,' customisable landing pages that let retailers offer assembly and installation services through Taskrabbit to boost customer satisfaction and sales.

This new solution simplifies service booking with fixed pricing and automatic Tasker matching. US launch partners include Windmill, TUSHY, UPLIFT Desk, and Arcade1Up, while UK partners include Danetti and Millie & Jones.

The platform aims to reduce purchase barriers and enhance post-purchase experiences by integrating Taskrabbit services directly into retail checkout processes.

'With our new Taskrabbit Partner Pages, we're giving retailers a powerful new way to drive conversion, reduce post-purchase friction, and ultimately grow customer brand loyalty,' she said.

Ania added, 'Just like our other home services, we want people to enjoy their homes — including what they've purchased for them from our partners — without the hassle of maintenance, chores, and projects.'

How Big is the US Gig Economy?

The US freelance and independent workforce now totals roughly 59 million—about 36% of the total workforce—and is projected to reach 86.5 million (nearly half) by 2027.

Moreover, app-based work engages around 7.3 million Americans—4.3% of the labour force—placing top national concentrations in the District of Columbia. (9 percent), Florida, Nevada, and Georgia.

Multiple forces are fueling this growth. Innovations in technology have simplified how individuals find clients and handle projects from virtually anywhere.

At the same time, economic motivations—particularly the appeal of flexible schedules and income autonomy—are contributing significantly.

For a growing number of people, freelancing presents a path to following personal interests, creating their own work hours, and transcending the limitations of conventional full-time employment.