Artificial Intelligence or AI, is everywhere. It's in everything from computer programs to specialty headphones to automobile driving technology. However, AI is not just transforming industries; it's threatening to deepen existing inequalities, especially for women in the workplace.

Recent studies suggest that AI's rapid expansion is more likely to replace women's jobs than men's, potentially leaving many women behind in the next wave of automation. While AI offers undeniable efficiency gains, its rapid growth risks reinforcing gender disparities unless proactive steps are taken.

AI's Impact on Women's Employment

Within the past three years, AI technology has made significant inroads across various sectors. By 2024, over half of the companies with more than 5,000 employees had integrated AI systems into their operations. For cost-conscious bosses, AI promises higher productivity and lower wages—cutting down on human labour costs. But this shift is having a tangible effect on job markets worldwide.

Data shows that younger graduates are entering the workforce in fewer numbers, and full-time roles are increasingly becoming gig-based. Resumes are often stretched with false claims, as job prospects grow more uncertain. Despite tech moguls claiming that AI will free workers from mundane tasks, evidence points to a different reality. Historical patterns reveal that technological advances tend to reinforce inequalities rather than eliminate them, a trend observed long before AI became mainstream.

The Gender Gap Widens

A recent report by the United Nations' International Labor Organization (ILO) underscores this concern. It reveals that women in high-income nations face a significantly higher risk of having their jobs replaced by AI.

In the US, for example, women's roles with a high potential for automation now account for 9.6 per cent of female employment, up from 7.8 per cent in 2022. By contrast, only 3.5 per cent of men's jobs are at similar risk—a figure that has risen slightly from 2.9 per cent.

Job Losses More Likely for Women

Research also indicates that women are up to three times more vulnerable to losing their jobs to AI than men. This is partly due to the types of roles women tend to hold in wealthier countries. Clerical jobs, which form a large component of women's employment, are particularly exposed. The UN's analysis points out that in high-income nations, nearly 10 per cent of female jobs face a high risk of automation, compared to just over 3 per cent for men.

While some argue that full automation remains unlikely, the rapid development of generative AI means that increasingly complex tasks could soon be targeted. Jobs in media, software, and finance—areas where many women work—are beginning to feel the pressure of AI's advancing skills. The report warns that this trend is unlikely to stop at entry-level or administrative roles.

A Future of Unequal Opportunities

Even if complete automation is not inevitable, the potential for disruption remains high. The report emphasises that the current technological landscape could push women further into precarious work or unemployment. Many organisations are already replacing human staff where AI is cheaper and more reliable, as seen in recent layoffs at companies like Microsoft and Meta. These layoffs often disproportionately affect coders and other technical roles, many of whom are men, but the broader impact on women's employment remains concerning.

The study urges governments and employers to plan carefully. It calls for inclusive policies that support workers in adapting to technological change, such as reskilling programmes and training in digital skills. Without such measures, the risk is that AI will accelerate the gender pay gap and reduce opportunities for women in the workforce.

What Comes Next?

Many of AI's critics feel that leaders in business should recognise that embracing AI doesn't mean replacing workers outright. Encouraging employees to learn how to work alongside AI could help maintain productivity and job satisfaction. For women, especially those in clerical roles, upskilling may be the key to staying relevant in a transforming labour market.

The next few years will be critical in shaping a fairer digital future—one that safeguards women's employment rights and offers equal opportunities in the age of automation.