In a world where recruiters look at CVs for six to seven seconds, job seekers often have to get creative to land roles. One such applicant is making waves on LinkedIn after sharing his way of standing out to recruiters—by delivering food to offices and giving HR his résumé. In a recent post, Noam Beller recounts his ordeal in the job market, struggling to land jobs despite having years of experience as a sales and brand manager and account executive. According to Beller, recruiters often told him he was 'overqualified' during the interview process. Putting his frustrations aside, Beller decided to 'get creative.'

While delivering Wolt food in Tel Aviv offices, Beller began asking for HR and handing in his CV. Reflecting on his decision, Beller says he believes 'in doing what others won't,' and that 'sometimes people need to see the person behind the resume.' According to Beller, his strategy succeeded, scoring multiple interviews and even some job offers. While Beller's decision to leverage his side hustle to stand out from other applicants and meet recruiters is undeniably ingenious, it is part of a wider trend of young, experienced workers going to unexpected, creative lengths to secure their dream position.

Struggling Marketing Wiz Delivers CV in Doughnut Boxes

Beller's strategy is reminiscent of a marketing specialist who, in 2016, began dressing up as a courier and gifting recruiters a box of doughnuts, alongside his CV. When 25-year-old Lukas Yla, from Lithuania, moved to San Francisco with big dreams, he knew he had to find a 'direct way to reach decision makers at the companies.'

Yla came up with an idea—making his CV a delightful, tasty surprise. He made a Postmate courier shirt and, armed with a box of Mr Holmes Bakehouse, he delivered his résumé to several offices.

'Most résumés end up in the trash,' the notes Yla left inside the doughnut boxes read. 'Mine—in your belly.

'Hi, this delivery is not a mistake,' it continues. 'I pretended to be a Postmates delivery guy to ensure my resume was delivered to you personally. As you have noticed, I approach things a different way and, most importantly—I like to get them done.'

The letters then gave recruiters a way to look into Yla and contact him if he piqued their interest—and he did, landing ten interviews. Rather than chasing down recruiters and sending follow-up emails, it just might be that noninvasive, creative tactics are the superior choice when it comes to job-searching strategies.

While Yla and Beller's résumés came with a pleasant treat, other creatives prioritise making sure their résumés showcase their skills—literally.

Applicants Unite Skills And Experience Through Clever Packaging And Worldbuilding

Interactive résumés are also popular, as they can act as a tiny portfolio.

An Aussie applicant looking for a job in consumer insights found LinkedIn fame when she turned her résumé into a chocolate bar. Renata Chunderbalsingh was hoping to stand out by handing recruiters a sweet treat with all of her information cleverly designed into the packaging. The chocolate's ingredients section lists her hard skills, while the servings section showcases her strengths. Overall, the tiny project is a masterful illustration of her branding and marketing talents.

Similarly, New York-based designer Robby Leonardi turned his résumé into an interactive game in the style of Super Mario. Recruiters explored an underwater setting and flew in hot air balloons while they learned about Leonardi's experience, skillset and awards. The gaming experience is a masterfully effective way of showcasing his creativity, in addition to his design and UX/UI skills. Unsurprisingly, it got Leonardi several interviews with major brands, but the tech wiz is presently finding his way freelancing.

As the job market becomes increasingly complex, conventional approaches to job searching often fail to attract the attention of recruiters. Creative strategies, like those of Beller, Yla, Chunderbalsingh and Leonardi, demonstrate that standing out requires innovative thinking, a willingness to take risks and, above all, personality. Their unique methods of delivering and showcasing their strengths to employers are a memorable reminder that, as industries evolve, so too must the tactics job seekers employ. As Beller said in his post, 'Sometimes it's not about "waiting for your chance." It's about creating it.'