KEY POINTS Gen Zs Are Ditching Desks for Leashes, And Why It Works For Them

Want In? Here's How to Start Your Dog Biz

For some, it's a weekend gig for extra cash. For others, it's a post-university fallback. But for a growing number of Gen Z workers, dog walking is becoming a full-time, high-earning career. Turns out it's also a surprisingly sustainable business model.

Take 19-year-old Angus Healy from Sydney, Australia. He started walking dogs in his local neighbourhood in Year 8. Just five years later, his business, 'Happy Paws by Angus', brings in up to £170,000 ($231,047) a year. He's able to bring in profits with strategies like one-on-one sessions for reactive pets, premium pricing, and clever social media promotion. While overheads reduce his net income, the young lad's success has gone viral and sparked global curiosity: Is dog walking a viable career path in 2025?

A Tail-Wagging Trend Among Gen Z

When you tune in to TikTok and Instagram, countless videos are documenting the lives of dog walkers who earn more than some junior bankers or entry-level tech employees. Many cite a desire for flexible hours and being able to work outdoors. The good thing with this gig is they're able to establish meaningful connections - not just with animals - but with members of local communities who hire them.

In Boston, a young man interviewed on Tiktok bared that he earns a low of £36,790 ($50,000) to a high of £73,600 ($100,000) a year walking dogs while having another job. He got his first gig through a friend who owned a pet grooming service and he's been doing it ever since. He ticks off the perks of the job: 'You get a lot of exercise. You know, you don't have to deal with too many people. Every day is kind of different. It's flexible for other things that you have to do.'

Another young lady, who owns Cooper & Co dog walking service in East Yorkshire, posted on TikTok how much she earned walking dogs five times a week. It was £1,135 ($1,542).

Do You Need to Be a Dog Lover? Absolutely!

While no formal licence is required in most regions, being a dog lover, plus having experience handling dogs of different sizes and temperaments, is crucial. Walking one Labrador is easy. Walking five high-energy breeds through a city park is a different story.

'It's not just cuddles and Instagram reels,' says Kaur. 'You need to know leash techniques, basic obedience commands, and how to handle emergencies.'

How to Start a Dog Walking Business: Tips and Tools

1. Start with your network

Offer free or discounted walks to friends, family, or neighbours. Build testimonials and get permission to post photos of happy clients.

2. Register your business

In the UK, that means registering as a sole trader or limited company, depending on scale. Get liability insurance in case a dog gets injured or causes harm.

3. Understand your city's laws

Some councils limit how many dogs one walker can handle at once. London boroughs, for example, often cap it at 4 per person.

4. Create a niche

Angus Healy's edge was walking reactive or high-energy dogs one-on-one. Others offer puppy socialisation, weekend 'adventure hikes,' or dog + house-sitting packages.

5. Set your rate—and stick to it

UK rates average £12–£20 ($16-$27) per walk. But niche services and consistency can justify higher prices.

6. Use tech to your advantage

Apps like Rover, Tailster, or even local Facebook groups are gold mines for first-time clients. Many pros later move off-app to avoid platform fees.

7. Stay visible

Post regularly on TikTok or Instagram. 'People want to see how you treat the dogs, not just how they made it back home,' a dog walker recommends.

The Bottom Line

Dog walking may not sound glamorous, but for Gen Z workers rejecting traditional office life, it offers something far more valuable: Freedom, purpose, and the ability to shape your own schedule. And as urban dog ownership continues to rise, the demand isn't slowing down.

What used to be a side hustle is now a serious business: One with six-figure potential. Add to this the bonus of four-legged clients who always greet you with a smile.