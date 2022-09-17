The marital drama between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen continues to make headlines. Unfortunately, even as they try to lie low, the friction in their marriage continues to spill out because it has started to affect their other commitments.

It has recently been confirmed that Brady has skipped football practice again and it is not because of an injury. Meanwhile, Gisele also skipped a charity dinner in New York after having been seen crying on her phone the night before.

The model was supposed to be one of the main celebrity guests in the Kering Foundation's "Caring for Women" dinner alongside actress Salma Hayek, Gloria Steinem and other celebrities.

The event took place on Thursday, and according to Page Six, the Brazilian model informed the organisers that she would not be able to attend at the last minute. Needless to say, her absence caused a major disappointment for the organisers and guests.

Gisele is said to already be in New York City for Fashion Week, which made it a bigger surprise when she decided to skip the charity dinner. However, she also has good reasons to avoid the public eye at the moment.

There is no doubt that eyes would have been on the model as people try to decipher her state of mind amid the separation. Furthermore, people have been interested to see her reunite with her famous ex, Leonardo DiCaprio, who also happened to be a guest at the event.

Back in Tampa, Brady had already missed 11 days of pre-season training for personal reasons. Now, Marca claims that he has skipped training again on Wednesday even though he is not reported to be injured.

While the reasons behind his latest absence have not been confirmed, speculations are rife that his marital issues are at the centre of it all. It has already been established that Bundchen wants Brady to be more present in the lives of their growing children, and she is not happy that he has decided to "unretire" from the NFL.