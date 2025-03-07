Glastonbury Festival has revealed its line-up for 2025, and as always, reactions are mixed. Some fans have taken to social media to criticise the selection, calling it the 'worst line-up in years,' while others are more excited than ever. With headliners including Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Neil Young, and Chrome Hearts, alongside major names like Charli XCX, Alanis Morissette, and rising rap star Doechii, this year's festival is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about in years—but is the backlash really warranted?

Why Do Fans Complain Every Year?

The wave of online criticism is nothing new for Glastonbury. Every year, fans react with a mix of disappointment and excitement, often comparing the newest line-up to their ideal fantasy festival. This time, the absence of artists like Rihanna, Sam Fender, and Beyoncé has left some festival-goers frustrated, while others were hoping for the return of past Glastonbury favourites like Arctic Monkeys or Coldplay.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments ranging from disappointment to outright rage. On X (formerly Twitter), the line-up has been labelled 'devastating,' 'tragic,' and 'one of the weakest in years.' One user commented, 'Worst line-up in years.' Another wrote, 'This has made me really feel at ease at not getting tickets.' Meanwhile, some ticket holders were so unimpressed that they immediately attempted to resell their passes, posting messages like: 'Selling 1 Glastonbury ticket. DM for details.'

But is this reaction actually unusual? A look back at previous years suggests otherwise.

Past Backlashes That Didn't Matter

Despite the current uproar, this pattern has played out before—almost every year. In 2016, fans called the festival's line-up 'one of the weakest in years' when Adele was announced as a headliner, despite her eventual set becoming one of the most beloved in Glastonbury history. Similarly, in 2019, The Killers and Stormzy were initially met with criticism, yet their performances went down as some of the festival's most memorable moments.

Even in 2022, when Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish were confirmed as headliners, fans took to social media to complain about the supposed lack of variety. And yet, ticket sales never faltered, and the festival remained one of the most successful to date.

Does Backlash Ever Affect Ticket Sales?

The short answer: No. Glastonbury tickets have once again sold out, despite the negative online reactions. At £373.50 per ticket, plus fees, fans rushed to secure their spots long before the line-up was even announced. A resale is expected in April, offering a second chance for those who missed out—likely at lightning speed.

While a handful of people are attempting to resell their tickets, there is no significant drop in demand. Historically, even when fans complain, they still turn up in droves, and this year will likely be no different.

Who Could Surprise Us This Year?

While much of the discussion has focused on headliners, some of the festival's most exciting acts could come from rising stars making their Glastonbury debut.

Doechii, the fast-rising US rap star, is leading the West Holts stage and could deliver a breakout performance.

Gracie Abrams and Lola Young are poised to attract a younger, Gen Z crowd.

Alanis Morissette, a 90s icon, will bring nostalgia and a powerhouse setlist.

With more acts set to be announced in the coming months, the final line-up may hold even more surprises.

Final Verdict: Will This Be a 'Bad' Glastonbury?

While social media may be ablaze with complaints, history shows that the initial backlash rarely affects the festival's success. Fans love to complain about the line-up—until they're standing in the middle of Worthy Farm, singing along to a performance they didn't realise they needed.

As always, Glastonbury is more than just its headliners. It's a five-day experience, packed with music, culture, and surprises. And when the lights go down and the music starts, most of today's critics will likely be the first to admit—they wouldn't want to be anywhere else.