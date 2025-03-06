Glastonbury 2025 Complete Line-up Released After Leak: Confirmed Performers And Where To Score Tickets
The festival boasts a diverse roster of artists across various genres
The wait is over—Glastonbury 2025's full lineup has been officially confirmed, and excitement is at an all-time high. Music fans can now explore the star-studded roster set to light up Worthy Farm.
After a surprising Glastonbury poster leak, the festival's first official poster has been unveiled, revealing that The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo will headline alongside Neil Young. This year's lineup features an eclectic mix of artists, including Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg, The Maccabees, Charli XCX, The Prodigy, The Libertines, Busta Rhymes, Blossoms, Nova Twins, Kaiser Chiefs, Alanis Morissette, Kneecap, Wolf Alice, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Doechii, and many more.
Want to know who's playing Glastonbury? We're reviewing the lineup, including headliners and stage times, and sharing all the information we have right now.
Glastonbury 2025: Dates Confirmed
This year, Glastonbury Festival will run from 25th June to 29th at its traditional home, Worthy Farm. The 1975 will kick things off on Friday night, Neil Young will take the stage on Saturday, and Olivia Rodrigo will close out the festival on Sunday.
Glastonbury 2025 Lineup: Confirmed Acts Revealed
Friday
- The 1975
- Loyle Carner
- Biffy Clyro
- Alanis Morissette
- Busta Rhymes
- Maribou State
- Gracie Abrams
- Four Tet
- Wet Leg
- Anohni and the Johnsons
- BadBadNotGood
- Blossoms
- Burning Spear
- Cmat
- Denzel Curry
- En Vogue
- English Teacher
- Fatboy Slim
- Faye Webster
- Floating Points
- Franz Ferdinand
- Glass Beams
- Inhaler
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
- Osees
- PinkPantheress
- Self Esteem
- Supergrass
- Vieux Farka Touré
- Wunderhorse
Saturday
- Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts
- Charli XCX
- Raye
- Doechii
- Deftones
- Ezra Collective
- John Fogerty
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Amaarae
- Beabadoobee
- Beth Gibbons
- Bob Vylan
- Brandi Carlile
- Caribou
- Father John Misty
- Gary Numan
- Greentea Peng
- Jade
- Japanese Breakfast
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Kneecap
- Leftfield
- Lucy Dacus
- Nick Lowe
- Nova Twins
- Pa Salieu
- Scissor Sisters
- The Script
- TV on the Radio
- Weezer
- Yussef Dayes
Sunday
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rod Stewart
- The Prodigy
- Noah Kahan
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Wolf Alice
- Jorja Smith
- Overmono
- The Libertines
- AJ Tracey
- Black Uhuru
- Celeste
- Cymande
- Danilo Plessow
- Djo
- Future Islands
- Girl in Red
- Goat
- Joy Crookes
- Kae Tempest
- Katy J Pearson
- Parcels
- Pawsa
- Royel Otis
- Shaboozey
- Snow Patrol
- Sprints
- St. Vincent
- The Big Moon
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- The Maccabees
- The Selecter
- Turnstile
And there you have it! The Glastonbury 2025 lineup is officially here, and it's shaping up to be an unforgettable year at Worthy Farm.
Glastonbury 2025: Anticipating the Next Ticket Sale
While the initial ticket sales for Glastonbury Festival 2025 took place last year, with coach plus ticket packages launching on Thursday, 14th November at 6 PM GMT and standard tickets on Sunday, 17th November at 9 AM GMT, festival-goers are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the April resale dates, which are yet to be confirmed by organisers.
Glastonbury 2025: Secure Your Spot Through Registration
Registration for Glastonbury Festival 2025 is currently underway. You can complete the process by visiting glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration, ensuring your chance to purchase tickets when they become available.
Additionally, if you need to review or modify your existing registration information, you can easily do so by accessing glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup.
While the official announcement has sparked widespread celebration, it's worth noting that the buzz began with an earlier leak, fueling anticipation to a fever pitch. With the full roster revealed, fans can start planning their festival experience.
