The wait is over—Glastonbury 2025's full lineup has been officially confirmed, and excitement is at an all-time high. Music fans can now explore the star-studded roster set to light up Worthy Farm.

After a surprising Glastonbury poster leak, the festival's first official poster has been unveiled, revealing that The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo will headline alongside Neil Young. This year's lineup features an eclectic mix of artists, including Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg, The Maccabees, Charli XCX, The Prodigy, The Libertines, Busta Rhymes, Blossoms, Nova Twins, Kaiser Chiefs, Alanis Morissette, Kneecap, Wolf Alice, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Doechii, and many more.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced.



Want to know who's playing Glastonbury? We're reviewing the lineup, including headliners and stage times, and sharing all the information we have right now.

Glastonbury 2025: Dates Confirmed

This year, Glastonbury Festival will run from 25th June to 29th at its traditional home, Worthy Farm. The 1975 will kick things off on Friday night, Neil Young will take the stage on Saturday, and Olivia Rodrigo will close out the festival on Sunday.

Glastonbury 2025 Lineup: Confirmed Acts Revealed

Friday

The 1975

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Maribou State

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni and the Johnsons

BadBadNotGood

Blossoms

Burning Spear

Cmat

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Glass Beams

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

PinkPantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass

Vieux Farka Touré

Wunderhorse

Saturday

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Charli XCX

Raye

Doechii

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl and the Sniffers

Amaarae

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Bob Vylan

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Father John Misty

Gary Numan

Greentea Peng

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Kneecap

Leftfield

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

The Script

TV on the Radio

Weezer

Yussef Dayes

Sunday

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

Overmono

The Libertines

AJ Tracey

Black Uhuru

Celeste

Cymande

Danilo Plessow

Djo

Future Islands

Girl in Red

Goat

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Parcels

Pawsa

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

St. Vincent

The Big Moon

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Maccabees

The Selecter

Turnstile

And there you have it! The Glastonbury 2025 lineup is officially here, and it's shaping up to be an unforgettable year at Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury 2025: Anticipating the Next Ticket Sale

While the initial ticket sales for Glastonbury Festival 2025 took place last year, with coach plus ticket packages launching on Thursday, 14th November at 6 PM GMT and standard tickets on Sunday, 17th November at 9 AM GMT, festival-goers are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the April resale dates, which are yet to be confirmed by organisers.

Glastonbury 2025: Secure Your Spot Through Registration

Registration for Glastonbury Festival 2025 is currently underway. You can complete the process by visiting glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration, ensuring your chance to purchase tickets when they become available.

Additionally, if you need to review or modify your existing registration information, you can easily do so by accessing glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup.

While the official announcement has sparked widespread celebration, it's worth noting that the buzz began with an earlier leak, fueling anticipation to a fever pitch. With the full roster revealed, fans can start planning their festival experience.