Elon Musk's neighbours in Starbase City, Texas, are no longer just urging him to leave the neighbourhood—they're asking him to leave the planet. When the billionaire first moved his rocket launch operations to Texas, locals were both excited and sceptical. Today, many of them have had enough, and their message is clear: they want the tech mogul to take his ambitions to Mars.

Starbase Sparks Growing Frustration in Boca Chica

Since SpaceX relocated its Starbase launch site to the Boca Chica region, the once-quiet coastal stretch has transformed into a centrepiece of Musk's interplanetary vision. However, for many residents, the transformation has brought more disruption than inspiration.

SpaceX's Starbase facility borders the Boca Chica State Park and the Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area—areas previously known for tranquillity and wildlife. According to Rolling Stone, rocket launches from the facility can be felt up to 15 miles away, with the force of lift-offs mimicking moderate earthquakes. Test launches of reusable launch vehicles (RLVs) have also sparked wildfires, damaging acres of surrounding land.

While some residents remain awed by the sight of rockets blasting into the sky, many others are growing increasingly frustrated.

'These guys want to go to Mars. Let them go to Mars,' said Rene Medrana, a resident of Starbase City, in a statement to Indy100.

'The people here want to enjoy the beach. Let us enjoy the beach. This should be open forever,' he added.

Boca Chica Beach Closures Trigger Community Backlash

The growing tension has been exacerbated by restricted access to Boca Chica Beach. Though the beach is technically public, access roads are often closed due to rocket tests and spaceflight operations.

SpaceX has the authority to temporarily close public roads and access points during launch preparations. However, with an increasing number of launches, closures have become more frequent—effectively cutting off the community from one of its most cherished natural resources.

SpaceX's City Zoning Plans Raise Property Fears

In May, Starbase was officially incorporated as a city following a local vote—212 in favour, and only six against. Soon after, Starbase City issued notices to residents of nearby Boca Chica Village, detailing proposed changes to local zoning laws.

One excerpt from the official notice read: 'THE CITY OF STARBASE IS HOLDING A HEARING THAT WILL DETERMINE WHETHER YOU MAY LOSE THE RIGHT TO CONTINUE USING YOUR PROPERTY FOR ITS CURRENT USE. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY.'

The zoning hearing is scheduled for 23 June 2025. Neither SpaceX nor city authorities have publicly confirmed which properties may be affected, though further details are expected as the date approaches.

As tensions rise, the people of Starbase City find themselves at the intersection of technological ambition and everyday disruption—wondering if their quiet coastal lives will ever return to normal.