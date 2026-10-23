An OnlyFans model has admitted to luring her former boyfriend to a secluded park on Queensland's Gold Coast, where three men attacked him and left him unconscious during a dispute involving money.

Teisha Ann McCarthy-Thompson, 28, from Coolangatta, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm at Southport District Court on 29 September 2026 over the December 2022 incident at Moana Park in Broadbeach Waters.

The court heard McCarthy-Thompson arranged to meet her former partner under the pretence of going for a drive to the beach. Once they arrived at the park, she alerted her co-accused, who had a financial dispute with the victim. Two other men were also involved in the subsequent attack.

The victim, now 43, suffered serious injuries during the assault, including stab wounds. McCarthy-Thompson was not held responsible for the stabbing, according to the court proceedings reported by Australian media.

Victim Describes Lasting Psychological Damage

The physical injuries were only part of the ordeal for the victim, who told the court that the attack had profoundly affected his life.

He described the incident as life-shattering and said the trauma contributed to his turning to methamphetamine. His account underscored the lasting psychological consequences that violent assaults can have on victims, extending well beyond the immediate injuries.

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant associated with dependence and serious mental and physical health risks. Although substance use can sometimes develop as a response to distress, it can also compound existing psychological difficulties and make recovery more challenging.

The victim's account provides a stark reminder that surviving an assault does not necessarily mean escaping its consequences. Fear, emotional distress and substance misuse can continue long after the perpetrators have left the scene.

McCarthy-Thompson reportedly had little criminal history before the attack, but she subsequently accumulated further offences, including an assault on her mother.

Her defence highlighted her troubled background and interest in returning to education. The court also heard she was pregnant by a man imprisoned for domestic violence.

Judge Katarina Prskalo KC sentenced McCarthy-Thompson to a two-year good-behaviour bond of A$500 (£373) without recording a conviction.

Similar Case Shows Dangers of Planned Ambushes

The Gold Coast case bears similarities to the 2013 killing of Adrian MacDonald in South Australia, in which his former girlfriend, Tristan Castle, lured him to a car wash in Parafield.

MacDonald was shot dead by Jason Bucca, who had been hiding in a car boot. The attack was linked to concerns about money owed to Bucca. Castle and Bucca initially received life sentences with a minimum of 20 to 25 years respectively set in 2015. Their convictions were quashed in 2016, but both were convicted again following a retrial, and their appeals were dismissed in 2018.

Unlike the Gold Coast assault, the South Australian ambush ended in a fatality. However, both cases involved a victim being drawn to a meeting before another person carried out a planned attack.

The comparison illustrates how seemingly routine arrangements can conceal serious danger when they are used to facilitate violence.

In McCarthy-Thompson's case, the court's decision to impose a good-behaviour bond without a conviction being recorded contrasts sharply with the lengthy imprisonment imposed in the murder case. The circumstances and charges differed, but both incidents demonstrate the potentially enduring consequences of orchestrated attacks.