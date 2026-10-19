Sonia Exelby's family have alleged that a Florida man groomed the British music tutor for two years before she was found dead in the US.

The claim, reported on Sunday, 18 October 2026, concerns Dwain Hall, 54, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Exelby, 32, travelled from Portsmouth to Florida after meeting Hall through a fetish website. Early investigative accounts suggested she had arranged for him to end her life. Her relatives believe that account fails to address the possibility she was manipulated while vulnerable.

Jury selection in Hall's trial is scheduled for 16 November in Marion County, Florida. The family's grooming allegation has not been established in court.

Sonia Exelby's Family Questions What Happened Online

Exelby's siblings told The Times they believed Hall knew about her vulnerabilities and had groomed her during their two-year acquaintance.

Prosecutors have said the pair communicated for about two years, although the length of their contact alone does not establish grooming.

Her brother Luke Wilton, 47, said Exelby had spoken about people she encountered online and wanted to warn others. According to Wilton, she believed she had uncovered a group of American men killing vulnerable women and hoped to expose them.

'She had a purpose to stop this from happening to others,' he told The Times. He said his sister had also spoken about friends she believed had died through similar encounters.

No organised group of killers has been established by the evidence cited in the available reporting. What Exelby believed, and what can be proved, remain separate questions.

Her relatives said she sent messages to friends asking for help after reaching Florida. Reporting based on investigative documents also described messages in which Exelby expressed fear. Florida investigators interpreted those communications as evidence that Hall was controlling her, according to WFTV.

Investigators had cited material on Exelby's computer suggesting she had experienced suicidal thoughts before her journey.

Her family maintains that her vulnerability must be considered alongside their allegation that she was manipulated. Neither those records nor the family's account settles what happened during her final days.

Sonia Exelby Death Investigation Led To Murder Charges

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Exelby was reported missing from her Southsea home on 12 October 2025. British authorities contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement through Interpol the following day, when she was due to return home.

Officers found Exelby's remains in Marion Oaks on 17 October 2025. Her death was classified as a homicide. Reports citing the medical examiner said she had sustained four sharp-force injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Hall on 17 November 2025 on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. He was already detained on separate charges involving the fraudulent use of Exelby's credit cards and a communications device.

Investigators also examined a recording reportedly showing Exelby with visible injuries while Hall questioned her about dying.

The footage alone cannot determine the circumstances surrounding the recording, including whether she made the statements voluntarily. Hall denies the murder and kidnapping charges. The court must decide whether to convict him on the criminal allegations.

Sonia Exelby's Relatives Raise Funds To Attend Trial

Exelby's eldest sister, Gemma Isaj, and brother Luke Wilton are organising a GoFundMe appeal to help nine relatives travel to Florida. Their appeal says flights, accommodation and lost wages could prevent some family members from attending.

'We all have to be there to tell Sonia's story,' Isaj told The Times. She has also called for scrutiny of websites where vulnerable people can encounter strangers.

A tribute released through Hampshire police in July described Exelby as a gifted pianist and singer. The youngest of six siblings, she taught music and had shared 15 years with her partner, Stevie.

Her family hope to hear evidence about her last days when the proceedings begin. For now, their allegation of two years of grooming remains unproven, while Hall's guilt or innocence must be determined at trial.