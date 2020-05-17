When the Golden State Warriors failed to re-sign Kevin Durant before the start of the 2019 season, everyone thought it's the end of an era for the Warriors. The season has been challenging for them and the NBA as a whole. Klay Thompson was declared injured for the season, and their superstar Stephen Curry was also injured early into it. More than a few more injuries later, the Warriors ended up with the worst record in the league. This gives them something all teams want: a high draft pick.

While the fate of the NBA 2019-2020 season is still in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic, the outcome for the Golden State Warriors will not change regardless. Their 15-50 win-loss record is so low that if and when the season resumes in whatever format, the Warriors will still be the worst team in the NBA this season.

As per NBA rules, the draft lottery is an event that determines the order of teams for the NBA draft. The lower the team record, the higher the chances of getting the top place in the draft. Statistically speaking, this gives the Warriors a high probability of having the first three picks for the 2020 NBA draft.

In an NBA Fantasy draft by Bleacher Report, the Warriors were able to draft USC's Onyeka Okongwu. The Nigerian-American power forward is 2.06m tall and is one of the most dominant forwards in the NCAA.

His statistics may seem ordinary at first glance, 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists during his time at USC. But when you add in 1.2 steals and 2.7 blocks a game, that means he is a reliable scorer and a monster defender.

It's exactly what the Warriors need. Losing Durant made them lose some of their presence in the paint. Once Curry and Thompson return, they will again become the most dangerous scoring backcourt duo in the league. Having a player who can shut down the paint to help Draymond Green will make a solid team. It wouldn't hurt that he can score too.

While it's not a certainty that the Warriors will get Okongwu in the real 2020 NBA draft when it does happen, there's a high chance that they can. Replacing Durant with a low-cost player like Okongwu will also help with the sure-to-be-lowered salary cap for next season. It will breathe life back into the Warriors era and legacy.