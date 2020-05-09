The NBA is on hiatus but basketball fans are glued to their seats watching "The Last Dance" -a documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls, the best basketball team of that era. Apparently, the NBA approached the Golden State Warriors to make such a documentary about their 2018-2019 season, but the Warriors turned it down.

The California-based team is the best team in the last decade. From 2010 to 2019, they had five NBA finals appearances, winning three. It's not as good as the 6 of 6 of the 90s Bulls, but it was certainly a feat. GSW beat the 1995-1996 Bulls' 72-10 regular season record. Coach Steve Kerr was interviewed about it when people realised that the Warriors were on their way to surpass the record. His only comment was, "We can beat us."

Incidentally, Kerr was a player for the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls. He played as the team's 3-point specialist and reserve point guard behind Ron Harper, replacing the role John Paxson played in the 1990-1993 three-peat.

According to CBS Sports, Coach Kerr doesn't believe it was the Warriors' "Last Dance." They may be the worst team in the NBA this year in terms of win-loss record, but that's because the Splash brothers (Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson), the best back-court duo in the NBA today, were injured for most of the season. They also lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets this season, but the effect of that remains to be seen.

"You think about our situation with the Warriors, and we didn't have a final season," Kerr said. "We're trying to keep this thing going. A lot of our players are still here, and we're trying to rev it back up, so there was no sense of finality. If anything, we're trying to avoid that.

So having everybody in, inviting the world in and inviting cameras in and saying, 'Hey, we want to capture the final days of this run,' it's like you're basically telling your players that you believe this is ending, and also you're violating a principle of the sanctity of the locker room. So it never occurred to me, nor does it now, to do anything of the sort for our team."

Coach Kerr may or may not be right, but we won't know until the next season when Curry and Thompson get back on the court.