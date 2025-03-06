Ontario has made a bold move by removing over 3,600 alcohol products from the United States from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) catalogue.

Premier Doug Ford has called this the province's 'first round of retaliation' against Donald Trump's latest tariffs on Canadian items. As Ontario's sole wholesale distributor, the LCBO's decision effectively halts the supply of major American brands to customers and businesses, including bars, restaurants, and retailers that rely on its stock.

LCBO's Drastic Action

The agency's website briefly crashed to delete the US product listings. However, according to a report by Business Matters, patrons can acquire the remaining stock in their brick-and-mortar locations.

At the direction of Premier @fordnation, U.S. products are being removed from @LCBO shelves. pic.twitter.com/BOX1csH972 — Ivana Yelich (@yelich_ivana) March 4, 2025

This action is highly impactful. Ontario is among the most significant international buyers of American alcoholic products, selling approximately £570 million (CA$ 965 million) worth of US wine, beer, cider, and liquor yearly.

Ford has clarified that these items will not be sold and will be held in LCBO storage facilities until the White House changes its stance. Those within the industry in the province seem to generally agree with the move.

The Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association is encouraging residents to choose local options as a show of support. Concurrently, the Ontario Craft Brewers Association supports the prohibition, asserting that American tariffs on steel and aluminium increase expenses for regional brewers, endangering their ability to compete.

Politician Calls For Ontario Products In LCBO

In response, MPP-Elect Wayne Gates (Niagara Falls) is pressing the Ontario government to move beyond just retaliatory steps when dealing with the unjust US tariffs.

As American items are being removed from LCBO shelves, Gates is repeating his demand for prompt measures to fill those shelves with Ontario-produced wines, craft beers, ciders, and spirits—enabling local manufacturers to distribute more Ontario-made products to consumers today.

'We need to fight back against these tariffs and have a real plan to support Canadian products," said Gates. 'We produce more than we consume. If Ontario doesn't have a plan to get our products to new markets, we're leaving workers, wineries, and local businesses behind,' Gates said.

Ontario Winemakers Struggle For Fair Shelf Space

Ontario's winemakers have persistently struggled to gain equal shelf space since wines from overseas often gain better placement. Now that American products are being taken down, the province has an excellent opportunity to promote local wines and spirits.

Let’s leave no empty shelves in the LCBO, and let’s take this opportunity to showcase Niagara & Ontario wines, beer & spirits



Fighting back against tariffs is important, but it’s not enough to just pull American products from the shelves—let's restock 🇨🇦 products in the LCBO. https://t.co/JgBWvUlEfM — Wayne Gates (@Wayne_Gates) March 5, 2025

'This is an opportunity to boost our local wine industry that is one of the best in the world while, protecting jobs across Niagara,' Gates said. 'People want to buy local—it supports workers, strengthens small businesses, and pushes back against unfair trade policies.'

'But we also need to ensure Ontario wineries and craft beverage producers have access to markets beyond our borders. Right now, there's no strategy, no plan. That needs to change.'

Gates has been a strong advocate for Ontario winemakers for many years. In 2023, he successfully campaigned to eliminate the unfair 6.1% tax on winery retail stores, a battle he had led since 2018. Now, he is urging the Ford government to take action and work with industry leaders to enhance market access for products made in Ontario.

'Our province needs a real plan to support local industries and get Ontario's world-class products into new markets,' he said. 'I'll keep fighting for workers, for families, and fight to make sure we buy local and buy Canadian.'

Trade Tensions Rise

On the other hand, groups such as Restaurants Canada express worry that the growing trade conflict will harm food and lodging businesses that are presently facing staffing problems and financial burdens.

Numerous entities have requested that the government decrease taxes and tariffs to protect employment and help maintain reasonable consumer prices. Ontario's action is not unique. Numerous other provinces, like British Columbia and Quebec, have likewise implemented their own tactics regarding alcoholic drinks imported from the United States.

Though the Trump administration states that its tariffs are vital to securing enhanced trade agreements, those who disagree note that both nations stand to endure economic damage if the disagreements continue.