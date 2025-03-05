US President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs on goods from China, Canada, and Mexico are set to raise prices across a wide range of products.

In his address to Congress on Tuesday, Trump said, 'Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn,' highlighting his firm stance on trade imbalances and the use of tariffs as a negotiation tool.

According to experts, an array of consumer goods, from groceries to automobiles, are expected to increase the financial burden on struggling consumers due to Inflation. They add that a 25% tax on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tax on imports from China are expected to seriously affect consumers and industries.

As the tariffs begin to take effect on Tuesday, some price hikes will be visible almost immediately, while others may take longer to reflect the higher costs. Here is the list of products expected to suffer.

Gasoline

The introduction of new tariffs will immediately affect gasoline costs. United States consumers will experience a 10% tariff levy on Canadian oil, natural gas, and electricity imports, which experts predict will cause immediate gas price surges.

While speaking to CBS, Patrick De Haan, an energy analyst at GasBuddy, says that gas prices in some regions could increase by up to 40 cents per gallon. 'For a typical 15-gallon fill-up, that's an additional $3-$6 every time you visit the pump,' De Haan said.

Automobiles

The cost of vehicles is projected to skyrocket, particularly those manufactured in the United States but using parts imported from China, Canada, or Mexico.

According to the Anderson Economic Group, tariffs could increase car costs by as much as $12,200 for specific models. The group's CEO, Patrick Anderson, says, 'Our analysis shows the proposed tariffs would have a very big effect on North American assembled cars by multiple automakers.'

Business Insider reports that the United States imported $12 billion worth of crude oil, $43 billion worth of computers, $14 billion worth of medical equipment, and about $67 billion worth of auto parts from Mexico.

The newly imposed tariffs are expected to affect electronics imported from China, causing tech enthusiasts to worry.

According to reports, smartphones, laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles could see a price rise of up to 11% as China is the primary supplier of these products. Speaking on the impact, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said, 'There's very little in [the] consumer electronics space that is not imported.'

As per census figures, the US bought over $31 billion in games, toys, and sporting goods, $34 billion in computers, and $64 billion worth of cell phones and other household products from China in 2024.

Fruits and Vegetables

Experts expect the price of fruits and vegetables to rise after introducing new tariffs.

While speaking to CNBC, Target CEO Brian Cornell said that these new tariffs may force the company to raise prices on vegetables and fruits. 'Those are categories where we'll try to protect pricing, but the consumer will likely see price increases over the next couple of days,' he said, adding that if there's a 25% tariff, these prices will go up.

In fact, as per an analysis by Democrats on the Joint Economic Committee, food prices could climb by 2% overall.

Beef, Beer and Other Alcoholic Beverages

Beef prices have already been hit due to inflation in the US. The country gets its portion of beef from Canada, and now, with a 25% tariff in effect, the cost is expected to go up.

The cost of beef, beer, tequila, and other alcoholic beverages imported from Canada and Mexico will also go up. According to reports, authentic tequila is imported from Mexico, making it vulnerable to new tariffs.

With $6.5 billion in sales, in 2023 tequila overtook whiskey as the most popular subcategory in the US spirits market, second only to vodka, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the US. Meanwhile, Canadian whiskeys, including Crown Royal and Fireball, will also become more expensive.

Household Goods

Many household products in the US, including furniture, are imported from China. Hence, as tariffs are raised, these items' prices are expected to climb. Additionally, common household textiles, such as bedding, curtains, and rugs, will also become more expensive for American consumers.

IKEA, which caters to the home needs of many American citizens, has said that keeping their prices low has become a challenge. Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group, the company behind Ikea furniture stores, told CNN, 'Tariffs make it more difficult for us to maintain the low prices and be affordable for many people, which in the end is our goal.'

While these are some products which are common and popular among the Americans, many other products are expected to take the hit as new tariffs are imposed. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has slammed President Donald Trump for igniting a trade war between the two nations.

On Tuesday during a news conference, Canadian Prime Minister said, 'Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense.'

However, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later on Tuesday told Fox Business, 'Now, both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today, trying to show that they'll do better, and the President is listening.' He added that the US would likely meet both nations 'in the middle,' and they can expect an announcement very soon.