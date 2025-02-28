A nationwide consumer boycott, known as the 'February 28 economic blackout', is set to take place on Friday, with organisers urging Americans to avoid major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and leading fast-food chains for 24 hours. The movement, spearheaded by activist group The People's Union USA, aims to challenge corporate pricing policies and protest rising living costs.

The Movement Behind the Boycott

Founded by John Schwarz, The People's Union USA has been vocal about its mission for 'economic justice' and has been actively promoting the initiative on social media. Schwarz insists the movement is apolitical, stating in a widely shared Instagram video: 'All our lives, we've been told we have no choice—that this is just how things are. We're expected to accept outrageous prices, corporate greed, and billionaire tax breaks while we struggle to get by. For one day, we are finally going to turn the tables.'

The campaign has gained traction, with notable figures such as Stephen King, Bette Midler and John Leguizamo endorsing the boycott. Social media activists have also pointed to companies like Ford, McDonald's, Target and Walmart, which have recently scaled back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, as potential targets.

More Boycotts on the Horizon?

According to RetailWire, The People's Union USA has planned further economic blackouts, including a broader one on 28th March. Additionally, it is coordinating retailer-specific boycotts against Walmart, Amazon, and global food conglomerates like Nestlé and General Mills.

To target Amazon, organisers are urging consumers to avoid purchases from its subsidiary, Whole Foods. The movement also highlights Target, which historically supported DEI initiatives but recently scaled them back. The labour group We Are Somebody, led by Nina Turner, has already initiated a boycott against Target since 1st February, aligning with Black History Month.

Religious Support and Expanding Protests

The movement has also drawn support from religious leaders. Reverend Jamal Bryant of Atlanta has launched targetfast.org to mobilise Christians for a 40-day boycott of Target, beginning 5th March, in alignment with Lent. Meanwhile, civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton has announced that the National Action Network will select two companies for boycott within 90 days due to their rollback of DEI commitments.

Sharpton said: 'Donald Trump can cut federal DEI programmes to the bone, he can claw back federal money to expand diversity, but he cannot tell us what grocery store we shop at.'

Will the 28th February Blackout Have an Impact?

The People's Union is calling for a total halt in consumer spending—both online and in physical stores—between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on 28th February. However, supporters are encouraged to continue shopping at small, local businesses.

Despite growing momentum, economists remain sceptical about the boycott's potential impact. Some analysts predict that major retailers will feel little disruption. 'A lot of people dismiss the idea, arguing that a one-day spending freeze won't move the needle for major corporations or the broader financial system. And I agree—it'll likely have a minimal direct impact,' Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek.

Broader Economic Implications

Boycotts of this nature are not unprecedented. Earlier this year, the 'No Buy 2025' challenge gained traction on TikTok, urging consumers to purchase only necessities. Similarly, Costco faced a MAGA-led boycott after reaffirming its DEI policies.

According to RetailWire, while some retailers might experience a slight dip in revenue on Friday, broader economic factors such as inflation and tariff policies already weigh heavily on consumer confidence. 'The market share pie is just so big,' noted Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisor at Circana. 'You can't afford to have your slices get smaller. Consumers are spending more money on food, and that means there's more pressure on general merchandise or discretionary products.'

However, Cohen believes that any significant sales decline is likely to be concentrated in liberal coastal cities and major metropolitan areas.

Expert Opinions

Anna Tuchman, marketing professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, stated that while the economic blackout may cause a temporary dip in retail sales, it is unlikely to lead to long-term changes. 'I think this is an opportunity for consumers to show that they have a voice on a single day,' she said. 'But it's unlikely we will see sustained decreases in economic activity as a result of this boycott.'

Meanwhile, political and image consultant Afya Evans from Atlanta expressed support for the blackout but noted that she will continue shopping—albeit at independent retailers and Black-owned businesses. 'It's a broader thing. We want to see what the impact is. Let everybody participate. And plan from there,' she said.