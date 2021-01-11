Twitter has slammed the gavel on Donald Trump's account and permanently banned him from the platform. However, such did not sit well with many of his supporters, who thereafter made their voluntary exit, causing "Goodbye Twitter" to trend.

The banning of Donald Trump from Twitter has led many of his supporters to boycott the social media platform. Just hours after his account was sentenced and permanently banned, "Goodbye Twitter" trended as well. They may be moving to another social media platform, Parler, which is regarded to be more popular with conservatives, tagging it as one that is more "pro-free speech."

One user said that he would be moving to Parler and even encouraged other users, whom he referred to as "Patriots" to come and join him there.

"I'm a small MAGA account and I have lost 400 followers in 3 days. Goodbye Twitter. You don't want me, I don't want you. I'm at Parler @snakeoil. I hope PATRIOTS will come to join me! ❤."

Another user also bid his Twitter friends goodbye and told them, "See you @parler."

Aside from Parler, which they said was freer in terms of regulating speech, another social media platform that saw a huge influx of users was Gab.

Fox Business reported that Gab was gaining 10,000 users per hour. Its CEO Andrew Torba said that the traffic just kept growing and this was after the permanent suspension of Trump from Twitter. It even prompted Torba to announce on its site that the traffic just kept growing and that they would have even more servers on the way.

It was not only Trump who was permanently banned from Twitter. His prominent supporters likewise suffered the same fate following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Some of those who were also banned include Gen. Michael Flynn and Atty. Sidney Powell.

Twitter has confirmed that aside from Trump, they would also be purging accounts that did not have verified ID information. The purge will also be adding to the numbers of those exiting the platform.

"Until the accounts confirm additional account information, they are in a locked state and do not count towards follower counts," a spokesperson of Twitter told The Post.