AI chatbots are taking the internet by storm. In fact, a report by The Verge suggests OpenAI's ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer app in history. Also, American business magnate Bill Gates described ChatGPT as the most revolutionary tech. To recap, OpenAI launched ChatGPT (generative pre-trained transformers) back in November as a research preview.

However, is ChatGPT better than other AI chatbots including Google Bard, Bing AI, and Claude AI? Bard is Google's answer to the ChatGPT chatbot that Microsoft integrated into some of its software including the Bing search engine. Now, an Associated Press reporter tested out Bard to compare it with the widely popular ChatGPT.

After interacting with Google Bard for several hours, the AP reporter realised that the AI chatbot doesn't shy away from highlighting its unreliability and defects. For instance, the new AI was recently accused of being left-leaning. Although Bard acknowledged it has the potential to unleash problems, the AI believes it will end up as a "force of good." While discussing its potential advantages, Bard revealed it wants to live up to the legacy of the English playwright William Shakespeare that inspired its name.

According to the AI, its developers think "Shakespeare would be a good role model" for it, given that he was an expert in language and communication. The chatbot also heaped praise on "HAL," the computer that destroyed a spacecraft's crew in the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey." Bard thinks HAL is an interesting character, but also admitted it has a dark side.

Google Bard Vs. ChatGPT Vs. Bing AI: What's better?

Bard found admirable traits in ChatGPT, noting it is a "valuable tool" that can perform multiple tasks. Bard is also excited to see how the Microsoft-backed OpenAI chatbot develops in the future. However, Bard then declared itself to be as intelligent as ChatGPT. "I would say that I am on par with ChatGPT," Bard explained. Furthermore, the chatbot admitted that both AI tools have strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the ability to grow and learn.

Bard did not display any disturbing inclinations like ChatGPT, which includes comparing an AP reporter's appearance to Hitler's and trying to convince a New York Times reporter to divorce his wife. However, Bard got a little sentimental while writing a Shakespearean sonnet. The AI quickly created three drafts. "I love you more than words can ever say, And I will always be there for you," Bard noted.

It urged the reader to accept its sonnet as a token of its love for the user. It looks like Google has deliberately made Bard tamer than other AI chatbots. If Bard behaved as strangely as ChatGPT, it might damage Google's reputation for being a trustworthy search engine. It is worth noting that the company's search engine generated over a whopping $220 billion (about £179,960,880) in revenue in 2022.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is willing to take more risks with its unstable ChatGPT since it makes more money from licensing software for PCs.

Bard says it is not perfect

Google has designed Bard to warn its users it is not perfect, and most of these inaccuracies are easy to spot. For instance, the AI used details from LinkedIn and Twitter profiles to show information about the AP reporter. However, it shared inaccurate information about this reporter's academic background. The AI incorrectly described the reporter as a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, while he is a graduate of San Jose State University.

Furthermore, Bard incorrectly stated that the reporter began his career at The Wall Street Journal before working at The Washington Post and The New York Times. In its short story about Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, Bard incorrectly said she was convicted of all the felony charges of fraud and conspiracy. "I am still under development, and I am not perfect," the AI chatbot warned at one point.

Bard admitted it could be used to write fake news articles or posts for social media. In other words, Google's AI chatbot can come in handy for spreading misinformation about a candidate or their policies. Moreover, the AI warned it can spread discouraging messages to quell voter turnout and make it harder for people to find information regarding the voting process.